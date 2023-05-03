MILLWOOD — It’s time for village residents to put the pedal to the metal — despite their concerns about speeding — and decide what traffic safety improvements they want to pursue for local roads, Clarke County officials maintain.
The Virginia Department of Transportation recently put forth recommendations. Now, residents must determine which ones they prefer so county officials can work with VDOT engineers to acquire those improvements, as well as funds to pay for them.
Engineers recently met with roughly three dozen Millwood-area residents at Shiloh Baptist Church to discuss the recommendations. Clarke County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, and Chairman David Weiss also were there, as was County Administrator Chris Boies.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said there was “good conversation between engineers and citizens” that he believes helped the public realize “what VDOT’s willing to do,” based on engineers’ knowledge of how to handle traffic problems.
“It’s really between the citizens and VDOT,” Weiss said, “to decide what, in the end, will be done.”
Neither Catlett nor Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, could be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Supervisors repeatedly have heard complaints from Millwood residents and business people about traffic issues, including speeding and short sight distances on narrow roads, particularly Route 723 (Millwood Road) and Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road).
According to a VDOT traffic study, speed limit signs currently posted along both roads are placed appropriately. Yet collected data indicates some speeding is occurring. VDOT is suggesting that law-enforcement agencies increase patrols in the area.
VDOT determined that a 35 mph transition zone, approximately 635 feet in length, between a 45 mph zone and a 25 mph zone along Route 255 is adequate. While the transition zone seems short, the minimum length for such zones within VDOT’s Staunton District is approximately 530 feet, the report reads.
Residents inquired about the possibility of posting signs imposing an extra $200 fine for speeding. Roads in Millwood generally don’t meet VDOT requirements for installing them, the study shows. Yet the department is willing to consider it, the report states, because of pedestrians visiting businesses and attractions in Millwood’s commercial area around Locke’s Store and the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill.
Also, residents inquired about creating a “multi-way stop” at the intersection of the two roads. Based on “a low number of reportable (significant) crashes” there, VDOT doesn’t favor that, the study shows. But it’s willing to post a larger stop sign at one of the approaches and/or stop signs with blinking lights to catch drivers’ attention, as well as install rumble strips.
Installing sidewalks and better parking areas is recommended, as is moving an existing crosswalk along Route 723 in the commercial area roughly 25 feet north. VDOT also suggests posting “pedestrian crossing” signs, perhaps with flashing lights, and installing curbs near the signs to keep vehicles from hitting them.
Should the signs be installed, the report states, parking should be restricted on both sides of the road around the crosswalk. That could take away two or three parking spaces on each side.
An existing crosswalk on the south approach to the intersection of the roads is recommended for removal. Pedestrians would be able to cross at the relocated crosswalk, the report reads. To improve access to people with disabilities, installing curb ramps at the north approach crosswalk is suggested.
VDOT classifies Route 255 as a primary road and Route 723 as a secondary road. Yet both are classified as rural major traffic collector routes.
Some people at the meeting seemed concerned about how proposed improvements would affect the village’s aesthetics, said Weiss.
However, the recommendations are “things that VDOT’s willing to support if the community is behind them,” Boies emphasized.
Residents must come together — such as through the private Millwood Community Association — and choose options they prefer, then contact the board of supervisors, according to Boies and Weiss.
Boies said he, Catlett and Weiss, as well as other supervisors, haven’t yet discussed VDOT’s suggestions in depth.
“I think we’ll wait until we hear back from the community,” Boies said.
