Stretches of the Shenandoah River are flowing low as drought conditions linger in the region, and some localities are encouraging or requiring residents to conserve water.
The river, which is 56 miles long and includes two forks, is a major tributary in the region and the primary source of water for the city of Winchester. On Friday afternoon, no drought-related watch or alert had been issued by the city. But Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said one could potentially go into effect if it does not rain soon.
"We've been watching it very closely because the flow of the river is very low as compared to what it normally is this time of year ... We have not hit the threshold yet to issue a drought watch. We are pretty close. So unless we get some rain in the near future, there's a very good chance we would go into a drought watch," Eisenach said.
The U.S Drought Monitor at drought.gov — a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — shows Winchester is suffering a moderate drought. Parts of Frederick County are experiencing a moderate drought as well, particularly in the southeastern corridor, while other areas of the county are characterized as abnormally dry.
Parts of the northern Shenandoah Valley are behind normal averages of rainfall this year. Measurements taken at Winchester's water treatment plant several days ago showed the area has received 17.38 inches of rain in 2023. That’s 68% of the 25.55 inches the area typically receives through mid-August, records show.
For a drought watch to be enacted in Winchester, water flow in the Shenandoah River must fall beneath 80 cubic feet per second for five consecutive days. As of Friday afternoon, the flow had dropped below that metric for two days in a row, Eisenach said. During the recent dry spell, there have been several times where Winchester has gone as many as three successive days with water flow below 80 cubic feet per second.
Lower levels could prompt a drought warning or emergency via Winchester's tiered drought response plan.
In Clarke County, officials are asking for voluntary water conservation as some parts of the county are experiencing a drought and others are unusually dry. Photographs of the river taken along Swift Shoals Road in Clarke County last week depict low water levels with rocks exposed.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, suggested that county residents and businesses curtail unnecessary water use, such as watering yards and washing cars, The Winchester Star recently reported. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has Clarke under a “drought watch” based on river and stream levels, said Alison Teetor of Clarke County’s Planning & Zoning Department.
Low levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River last week led the town of Strasburg to declare a drought emergency condition, The Northern Virginia Daily reported. Strasburg must declare a drought emergency condition if river flow levels fall below a seven-day moving average of 90 cubic feet per second. The flow had dropped to 70 cubic feet per second as of Wednesday.
The emergency declaration in Strasburg requires all residents to start water conservation measures, a town media release stated. Strasburg must follow a drought response plan to comply with its Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality, and provisions in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply Plan.
On Friday, the town of Front Royal also issued an alert asking residents and businesses to take voluntary water conservation efforts.
Gauges positioned at various locations on the Shenandoah River's North Fork illustrate that the river has run low recently. According to the United States Geological Survey, gauge height on Saturday showed 2.25 feet in Mount Jackson and 1.59 feet near Strasburg. The gauge height at Front Royal, located on the river's South Fork, was 1.05 feet that day.
"This is some of the lowest water I've seen in the North Fork (of the Shenandoah River) in my four years as executive director and for a more sustained period this summer than most summers," said David Brotman, executive director of the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
Brotman explained low water levels cause the river to warm because the sun has less water to heat — which can spur algal blooms. The Friends of the North Fork of Shenandoah River, based in Woodstock, operates an algae watch program, and reports of nuisance algae are rolling in. This impacts the river's ecosystem as more algae in the water can create less oxygen for fish and aquatic insects.
"We're hearing lots and lots of reports of algae and seeing it for ourselves. One of the categories is nuisance algae, which is the filamentous algae that makes it difficult to paddle a canoe or kayak," Brotman said. "So far this year, nuisance algae has been rampant in the North Fork."
Frederick Water, which serves 17,000 customers and pulls from shuttered quarries that have filled up with water per an agreement with the international mining company Carmeuse Lime and Stone, has not reported any impacts.
"As of right now, all of our quarry lake levels are stable, so we are not issuing any sort of restrictions. But as always, we encourage our customers to practice responsible water use," said Frederick Water Administrative Assistant Jamie McFadden.
She added that the Shenandoah River is not one of the primary sources from which Frederick Water draws.
