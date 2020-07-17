BERRYVILLE — Don't expect construction of the proposed Southeast Collector road to start anytime soon for three main reasons.
One is its hefty price tag at almost $10 million. Another is concern over whether enough funding could be obtained to build it. The other reason is the question of whether it's actually needed.
The collector road would be an extension of Jack Enders Boulevard connecting the Clarke County Business Park with U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) south of Berryville. Both the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Berryville Town Council agreed during a joint meeting Tuesday night that the proposed project needs more discussion.
County Administrator Chris Boies told the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) on Wednesday he anticipates the supervisors will discuss it during their regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
Town Manager Keith Dalton, who didn't attend the committee meeting but spoke afterward, said he expects the council will discuss the project in September. The council usually doesn't meet in August, and a session isn't slated next month.
In January 2019, the council and the supervisors agreed to have a study done to determine the best way to develop the Southeast Collector. Factors prompting the study included a desire to eventually expand the fully-developed business park, tractor-trailers having to use East Main Street to enter and exit the park and the need for a collector road system along Berryville's edges. The system would include Hermitage and Mosby boulevards, Fairfax Street and Enders, the main road leading to and from the park.
County and town planners proposed four concepts. Concept A involved extending Enders at the railroad tracks with an at-grade crossing. Concept B involved extending Enders to Smallwood Lane and making improvements to an existing crossing on Smallwood near U.S. 340. Concept C, a combination of concepts A and B, involved extending Enders to U.S. 340 and into a future town growth area identified in the Berryville Area Plan. Concept D involved building a new road without a connection to Smallwood.
Baltimore consulting firm Prime AE Group are recommending a variation of Concepts B and D. Basically, it involves extending Enders through the Smallwood family property and connecting it with Smallwood Lane near the railroad crossing, a diagram shows.
Traffic flow in and around Berryville would improve, and Craig’s Run and surrounding wetlands would be disturbed the least, the firm's study showed. But the proposed route would be the costliest option at $9.56 million.
"It was a little pricier than I anticipated," White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay told the EDAC.
David Metcalf, a Prime AE vice president, told the supervisors and the council that various potential funding sources exist. But the main one, he said, likely would be the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) Smart Scale program, which involves scoring proposed projects to try and ensure that limited funds for highway projects statewide are used for the most benefit.
Metcalf suggested that the county and town start trying to obtain Smart Scale funding in the fiscal year that will start next July.
However, whether they eventually are able to obtain enough funds will depend on "who (localities) you're competing against," said Nancy Schumm, manager of Prime AE's Environmental and Water Resources Department. Areas with larger populations than Clarke County and Berryville — which together have about 14,000 residents — may have a better chance of getting funds, especially if the General Assembly decides to put more emphasis on funding transportation needs in metropolitan areas, she said.
Norfolk Southern has concerns about how their railroad crossings would fare amid highway projects. Russell District Supervisor Dough Lawrence asked if it would be cost-effective to develop a railroad overpass so as not to disturb the crossing on Smallwood Lane.
That would be "10 times more expensive," Metcalf replied.
The recommended connector route would be a little more than a mile long, the consultants said. But the property through which it would run and the area around the railroad crossing is kind of a tight space, officials indicated.
"I'm skeptical," supervisors Chairman David Weiss said, about building a road in an area that would be "so difficult to get into ... and out of," especially with the high cost and considering there are vacant properties elsewhere in Clarke County that could be targeted to attract companies.
Weiss represents the county's Buckmarsh District, where the Southeast Collector would be built.
Supervisors and council members said little after the Prime AE staff members made their presentation during the joint meeting. Afterward, Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold said he prefers the recommended option.
"But we haven't discussed it in detail," he said of the council.
Christy Dunkle, Berryville's assistant town manager for community development and operations, said developing the connector is "a critical component" of the town's transportation system.
Yet "this is a long vision, 15-20 years," perhaps, she said.
"It wouldn't happen in my lifetime probably," Dunkle, who is 61, told the EDAC.
Dalton said he thinks it wouldn't necessarily take that long to get the road built. But "it's certainly not immediate," he said. "It's long-term."
"a diagram shows." Winchester star falls short again.. What diagram?
