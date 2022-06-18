BERRYVILLE — A Johnson-Williams Middle School student who reportedly made a “kill list” containing the names of 15 students won’t face criminal charges, according to Clarke County officials.
School administrators learned that a student found the list in a notebook inside another pupil’s book bag, then gave the list to another student who brought it to the school resource officer’s attention, Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
“The list itself was never communicated to anybody,” said Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams. “The list was never disclosed.”
Therefore, under provisions of state law, students’ safety wasn’t compromised, Williams said.
Williams added that she and an assistant commonwealth’s attorney decided not to press charges after reviewing information forwarded to them by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office is now closed, said Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
A concerned citizen notified The Winchester Star about the incident.
The incident occurred during the first week of June. Immediately afterward, CCPS staff “began working with the family of the student who was responsible for the list and determined that the student needed additional resources outside of the school setting,” Bishop said.
Some students on the list were identified by their full names; others were identified by only their first names, he said.
“Immediately, the administrative staff pulled in the individual responsible for the list and began to question that student further,” said Bishop. Other students believed to possibly have information about the incident also were interviewed, he said.
Johnson-Williams initiated CCPS threat assessment protocols. A search for weapons was conducted, but none were found and administrators concluded there was no credible safety threat, Bishop said.
Ultimately, “the facts presented by the sheriff’s office didn’t rise to the level required under state statutes” to prosecute someone for threatening others’ safety, said Williams.
Sumption said the sheriff’s office contacted parents of each student on the list. However, because some students were listed by only their first names, it took time to determine their identities so their parents could be contacted, he said.
Officials declined to identify the student responsible for the list, as well as those who found it and passed it along to school staff members, because they are juveniles.
After determining that full details of the incident had been obtained, school administrators on June 3 sent an instant message to parents of all Johnson-Williams students, Bishop said.
The message read, “We are aware of and have investigated threatening comments from a student at Johnson-Williams Middle School. Appropriate disciplinary action has been issued. The safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance. Any alleged threats will be investigated and appropriate disciplinary action and/or legal charges will be levied against students who violate the Clarke County Public Schools Code of Student Conduct.”
In addition, the incident was reported to the sheriff’s office on June 3.
Bishop said “a multi-disciplinary team” of staff from schools and the CCPS administrative office assesses potential safety threats.
“We do not have them often,” he emphasized. Still, “we have engaged our threat assessment team a few times over the past 4-5 years.”
In such situations, “we have always notified parents via written communication through our instant messaging system,” Bishop continued, “and follow-up calls have been made by school staff” including, if appropriate, the school resource officer.
Bishop said he later learned that the message about this month’s incident was automatically directed to one parent’s “junk folder.”
CCPS crisis plans are reviewed each year by a team comprised of staff and law enforcement officers. The reviewed plans are scrutinized by the Clarke County School Board and then approved each August, Bishop said.
Threat assessment protocols also are regularly reviewed and revised by the school division’s Student Services Department, he said.
“As we’ve done in past years, all of our procedures and protocols will be reviewed again this summer,” he added.
