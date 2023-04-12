A Frederick County woman told law enforcement Friday that she pulled 18 buckshot pellets from her dog after the shepherd mix was allegedly shot outside her rural residence.
The Gore resident said she let out the dog from her home in the 100 block of Rhinehart Lane at 8:30 a.m. April 7, then heard a single gunshot from the eastern side of the residence about 15 minutes later.
The dog was later found “on her property bleeding with multiple small wounds,” according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook post.
The post continued, "The owner has pulled out eighteen pellets total from her dog that appear to be buckshot pellets.”
The pet owner was unable to discern who had shot the dog. Her home is northwest of Winchester.
The dog has recovered from his wounds, law enforcement officials said.
“The dog is doing well. He is fine,” Sheriff’s Office Crime Analyst Robin Gattshall confirmed. “When the property owner found the dog, she just went to care for the dog.”
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the case, Gattshall said, adding there is currently no suspect. She said officials are unsure what type of gun was used.
No security cameras are set up outside the residence, according to Gattshall, who described the neighborhood as “very rural.”
Buckshot pellets are often used as ammunition in shotguns, as well as traditionally employed for hunting deer and large game, according to internet information.
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact dispatch at 540-662-6162, reference case number 23-001822.
