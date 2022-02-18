BERRYVILLE — Clarke County School Board members are concerned that even if they win the battle, they're going to lose the war.
The battle, albeit a polite one, involves convincing the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to help fund a 10%, across-the-board pay raise for educational staff beginning July 1. That's when the new fiscal year will start.
Officials with the school division maintain that higher salaries are necessary to attract new employees — particularly teachers — and keep current ones from leaving, when some divisions in nearby areas are paying more.
"The competition is fierce" for new employees, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett told the School Board during a work session Monday night.
Plus, fewer young people are choosing education as a career, and those who do often are leaving it within a few years for higher-paying private sector jobs, Catlett said.
"It's unprecedented now, the retirements and the resignations," he said. "There literally is a panic (among school divisions) in the region" about filling job vacancies.
The war, meanwhile, involves keeping up with other divisions, which also could approve raises this year. The more of a pay increase that those divisions provide, the more the gap between them and Clarke County may increase.
"We've been fortunate over the past few years to receive the support of the board of supervisors," which has funded previous raises sought, said Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
However, the 10% raise being put forth is "the biggest increase I've ever proposed," Bishop said.
While negotiations with the supervisors always have been fruitful, the schools are just one among various services the county has to fund, noted School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss has said that with the budgeting process just getting started, it would be premature to say whether the county can afford such a raise.
Currently, the starting salary in Clarke County for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree but no professional experience — someone fresh out of college, for instance — is $44,000.
That's less than the starting salaries of $45,500 in the Winchester Public Schools, $45,900 in the Warren County Public Schools and $46,000 in the Frederick County Public Schools. It's much less than the starting salary of $55,611 in the Loudoun County Public Schools, a chart presented at Monday night's meeting showed.
Under the Clarke County schools' proposal, the starting salary would increase to $46,000 with a 5% raise and $47,300 with a 10% raise. Here's where the percentages actually come into play, though: A current new teacher who will have a year of experience as of the new budget year would see his or her salary jump to $46,200 with a 5% raise. With a 10% increase, his or her salary would jump to $48,400, the chart shows. The current salary for someone with a year of experience is $45,000.
Even if a 10% raise is granted, Clarke County could still be the lowest-paying school division in the region if the other divisions provide raises, too, noted School Board member Andrew MacDonald.
If Loudoun County doesn't give a raise, its salaries would still be well ahead of Clarke's.
Loudoun, a suburb of Washington, D.C., is "the wealthiest county in the country, or certainly at least one of them," said School Board member Chip Schutte.
It's just "over the mountain," as Clarke residents say, and many people can easily travel to jobs there.
Until now, "we've pretended that Loudoun doesn't exist," said School Board member Jonathan Turkel. "But when teachers are heading to Loudoun, that's hard to do."
MacDonald suggested giving a 20% raise.
"If we don't pay the teachers (well), they're going to leave," he said. "Good teachers are going to go where the money is."
"Eventually, we're going to be in a real world of hurt," he continued.
Other board members indicated they don't think a 20% raise is affordable.
"I can't imagine us asking for more than 10%," said School Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
Turkel posed the idea of targeting 10% raises toward teachers and increasing the pay of other educators by 5%. He indicated that teachers are the biggest need.
"I don't think you can compare a teacher's job and an administrator's job," Kerr-Hobert said. "Both are incredibly important" in terms of their roles in educating students.
Under the schools' proposed $25.4 million operating budget, about $14 million would be supplied by the county. Officials anticipate needing approximately $1,914,521 to cover a 10% raise plus higher employee insurance costs. If only a 5% raise is given, they expect to need $218,705 less from the county.
Board members and administrators hope to find out soon exactly how much state funding the Clarke County schools will receive in fiscal 2023 so they can finalize the spending plan and approve it.
The two county residents who spoke during a public hearing Monday night on the budget proposal were both in favor of giving pay raises.
Inflation is another factor to be considered in setting salaries, said Mark Griffin, who unsuccessfully ran for the supervisors' Berryville District seat in 2020.
"Whatever you have to do" to pay teachers what they deserve and provide them good working conditions, "do it," said Carl Maples of Berryville.
"Do it for the benefit of the students," Maples said. The happier that teachers are, the better they'll teach and that will benefit students for the rest of their lives, he reasoned.
It's a choice for teachers to make, if they want to make more money, then they will need to travel over the mountain to Loudoun County. This side of the mountain is no where close to the tax base of Loudoun, so why does many believe we must pay like Loudoun?
