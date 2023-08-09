BERRYVILLE — As it was intended, Clarke County’s new Fire & Rescue Advisory Group (FRAG) is improving relations among the county’s emergency services providers, according to its chairwoman.
“There has been increased communication and cooperation (among participants) over the last 10 meetings,” Jessica Smith told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in a recent memo. “Participants engage in frank and robust discussions with the decision-makers in the room.”
But the county’s Fire & EMS Commission — the panel that the FRAG was intended to replace — isn’t quite ready to disband, the supervisors learned on Monday.
Its members “want a little more time to see how the FRAG is working,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Clarke County has three fire and rescue companies — John H. Enders, based in Berryville; Blue Ridge, based near Bluemont; and Boyce. Their volunteer forces are supplemented by 16 full-time, paid firefighter/paramedics and 14 paid part-timers overseen by the county’s Department of Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management. Overall, the department is responsible for coordinating the companies’ services and overseeing matters pertaining to emergency planning and response countywide, according to its webpage.
Appointed by the supervisors, the Fire & EMS Commission is made up of a supervisor, the sheriff, three at-large county residents and a representative of each fire and rescue company. There currently is no Blue Ridge representative, though.
Established in 2014, the commission was tasked with developing and implementing a strategic plan for fire and emergency medical services countywide. Yet its purpose, according to the county’s code, is “to provide planning level oversight of the fire and EMS systems in the county; to oversee strategic planning efforts and to provide a mechanism for collaboration and coordination” of services.
Miscommunication and differences of opinion on fire/EMS issues between the three companies and county officials ultimately led to the FRAG being established last August.
Wayne Whetsell, the county’s director of emergency services, acknowledged to the supervisors there has been “turmoil sometimes” between the volunteer and paid forces.
“I wish everybody worked together (cooperated) more,” said Whetsell. They all have the same goal, he said — to serve the public effectively during emergencies.
Whetsell commented in response to Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett asking him what his biggest challenge has been during the past year that he’s worked for Clarke County. He started his job last August, having previously worked for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for 27 years. He also was chief of the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company for seven years.
However, Whetsell agreed that the FRAG “so far has been very successful.”
The FRAG consists of the chief and president of each fire company, a county resident, a paid firefighter/paramedic and Whetsell. Among its objectives are to ensure communication and cooperation within the fire-rescue system; to develop standard operating guidelines and dispatch procedures; and to make recommendations for improvements to the supervisors.
It doesn’t receive or disburse any money.
Smith, the citizen member of the FRAG, was unable to attend Monday’s meeting. She wrote in her memo, “The FRAG believes that we can continue to provide a collaborative and cohesive group that will work in partnership with the BOS (board of supervisors) and county administrator to serve the citizens of Clarke County.”
“We have identified shortcomings (to the fire-rescue system) with the director’s insight and are working together to create solutions,” she wrote. She didn’t elaborate.
Yet she mentioned various matters about which the FRAG has participated in discussions. They include staffing allocations, the county’s emergency operations plan, equipment needs and maintenance, and recruitment and training among personnel and volunteers.
“By having the decision-makers from each group represented monthly (at FRAG meetings), we are able to continue to communicate and work together to resolve issues as they arrive,” Smith added.
Boies said the Fire & EMS Commission voted to meet again in October and December. At that time, a recommendation is to be made as to whether the commission should continue meeting, he said.
If the commission decides to disband, the supervisors will need to vote to amend the county code to allow it, following a public hearing, said Boies.
