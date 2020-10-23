WINCHESTER — Area officials are remembering June Wilmot, a community economic development leader, who died Sunday. She was 83.
Wilmot served as executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission from 1991-2002. During her tenure, she was responsible for recruiting several notable businesses and industries to Winchester-Frederick County, including Kohls, HP Hood, Kraft, New World Pasta and Trex, according Patrick Barker, executive director of the Frederick County Economic Development Authority.
Barker said he was hired by Wilmot in 1999 to join the former Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission. He was her assistant director.
“For someone like me, when I came to the profession of economic development, having her as a boss, a mentor was just so instrumental in my development,” Barker said. “She had a constant motor and desire to want to move things forward, bring people together, try to find an optimum outcome for all. She was just a very, very positive person.”
He added: “One of the things that I hear often, even to this day from a lot of people that worked with her, is she was by far one of the best economic development professionals out there. We are fortunate in this community. While she may be gone, a lot of what she worked on and the legacy that she had is still very visible just by looking at a lot of the companies she helped bring in.”
Wilmot’s career in economic development spanned more than three decades.
In 1994, she received the Cardinal Award from the Virginia Economic Developers Association, which is the most prestigious award bestowed by VEDA. It recognizes leadership in the field of economic development, outstanding professional accomplishments and exceptional service to the organization.
Wilmot was later appointed to the Frederick County Planning Commission. She served on the panel from 2005 to 2018. From 2006 to 2018 she was the commission’s chairwoman.
At Wednesday night’s Planning Commission meeting, Chairman Kevin Kenney said Wilmot will be greatly missed. He said that as a commissioner she made sure the right projects were approved in the county.
“She was a 30-plus year associate and a friend of mine, as she was with a lot of the people in this room,” Kenney said, adding that Wilmot helped bring “industry and commerce to Frederick County for many years.”
Planning Commission member Gary Oates called Wilmot “a remarkable woman,” and Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said she was an asset to the county.
“She had been a very longtime, dear friend,” DeHaven said. “And constantly, in all of her time in our community, had been contributing in huge ways. She will be very much missed.”
Virginia Inland Port Manager Stanley Crockett, who serves on the county’s EDA and is a former Planning Commission member, said he knew Wilmot for decades. He described her as “a very knowledgeable, dignified lady.”
“She was a grand lady, and I was so sad to hear of her passing,” Crockett said. “I feel very privileged to have worked with her and to have known her. She helped me out over the years. We worked well together and I’m going to miss her.”
Wilmot will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Chuck in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.