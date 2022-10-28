A space heater caused a fire that did an estimated $10,000 in damage to a mobile home on Fairfax Pike Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
No injuries were reported, but one person was at home when the blaze was reported at 8:06 p.m. Flames were showing through the roof when firefighters arrived at 8:14 p.m.
"An aggressive fire attack was initiated while additional crews searched the residence ensuring that all of the occupants were out of the structure and safe," the release stated.
The home didn't have a smoke a alarm, according to the release.
Units cleared the scene at 10:26 p.m.
Stephens City Fire & Rescue, Middletown Fire & Rescue, Millwood Station Fire & Rescue, Battalion 10, Rouss Fire Company, Boyce Fire & Rescue and North Warren Fire & Rescue responded.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the occupant.
