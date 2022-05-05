WINCHESTER — Pearson’s Appraisal Service has started Winchester’s 2023 general real estate reassessment process, which includes inspecting and reviewing properties within city limits to determine their values in the current real estate market.
Richmond-based Pearson’s Appraisal was hired by the city to update the real estate values, and its staff will be in clearly marked vehicles and have identification.
The updated property values, which will be mailed to owners by Dec. 31, will determine how much real estate tax residents will be paying next year. The city’s current real estate tax rate is 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value.
Any property owner that has information to share with Pearson’s regarding the assessment of his or her property, or anyone who wants the company to perform an interior inspection of his or her building, should call 540-667-2048.
To learn more about Winchester’s real estate tax, visit winchesterva.gov/treasurer/real-estate.
