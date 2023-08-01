WINCHESTER — Even though we just came out of what scientists believe was Earth's hottest month on record, Winchester officials are thinking about Christmas.
"We wanted to get an early start," joked Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight. "Forget about Halloween; we're going straight into Christmas."
On Tuesday, MacKnight said the city has launched a search for someone willing to donate a large evergreen tree to serve as this year's official Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall. The tree will be decorated in mid- to late November and celebrated throughout the month of December.
There is a rumor going around that MacKnight is one of Santa's secret helpers, collecting holiday gift requests from children and riding in Winchester's Christmas parade when the jolly ol' elf isn't available. MacKnight would neither confirm nor deny the rumor, but said the North Pole's most famous resident is too busy this time of year to scour the globe — or at least the Northern Shenandoah Valley — for the perfect Christmas tree.
"He's managing the elves and taking care of Mrs. Claus," MacKnight said. "Not that Mrs. Claus needs to be taken care of because I'm sure she's an independent woman."
MacKnight said there's some criteria an evergreen must meet to be considered for Winchester's official 2023 Christmas tree.
"Typically, the tree is between 30 and 40 feet tall with few to no bare spots," he said. "Wherever the tree is [currently] located, we have to get a crane and a flatbed truck close to that area. We don't like it to be around power lines because that can make removal difficult, but that's not to say it can't be done. And we would like the tree to be located in the Winchester/Frederick County area so our crews don't have very far to travel to get it."
In the past, MacKnight said, many of the donated trees were ones that had gotten too big for the spaces where they were planted or were nearing the end of their lives and had to be removed anyway. In those cases, giving the trees to the city benefited the donors just as much as Winchester because the city removed the trees at no cost to the owners. According to ThisOldHouse.com, it can cost $341 to $1,523 for a homeowner to have a large tree removed.
"We will take care of everything," MacKnight said.
Last year's Christmas tree was a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Sally Hovermale Megeath of Winchester, which started out as a tiny sapling planted to celebrate Earth Day in 1991.
"It was beautiful," MacKnight said.
When asked why the city doesn't grow its own permanent holiday tree, MacKnight said there isn't sufficient city-owned space to do so on the Loudoun Street Mall. The site next to the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum where the city's Christmas tree is erected every year is owned by a downtown businessman who allows Winchester to use his sidewalk space during the holidays.
Anyone willing to donate a 30- to 40-foot evergreen to serve as Winchester's 2023 Christmas tree is asked to email otwholidaytree@winchesterva.gov.
"We'd like people to give their name, phone number and the address of the tree to be considered for the 2023 Old Town Winchester holiday tree," MacKnight said. "Once we receive submissions, the homeowners will be contacted and someone will come out to take a look at the trees and see if they meet the parameters that we are looking for from an aesthetics standpoint and a safety standpoint."
He said the city's goal is to select the tree by October.
"And we would like to have the tree in place on the Monday of the week before the week of Thanksgiving," which would be the week of Nov. 12, MacKnight said. "That would give us enough time to install and decorate it."
If all goes according to plan, he added, Winchester's 2023 Christmas tree will make its public debut at the conclusion of the city's Holiday Parade in late November or early December. No date for the parade or tree-lighting ceremony has been announced at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.