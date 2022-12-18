Oh Christmas Tree

Frederick County resident Zach Smith has been cutting Christmas trees on his 60-acre farm and bringing them to Winchester to sell for 30 years. From his tree lot on Berryville Avenue in the Pharmhouse Shopping Center across from McDonalds, Smith is selling white pine, scotch pine, fraser fir and concolor fir trees this year.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

