Don't stress out over what wine to serve with Thanksgiving dinner.
"Make it simple and approachable and affordable," says David Johnson, owner of The Wine Mill at 135 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. "Make it pleasurable for everyone. Grandma can drink it, and mom can have a couple glasses."
Because many families are gathering for Thanksgiving this year after skipping it last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said, "We're going to want to celebrate a bit," so when guests arrive he suggests offering them "something in the way of bubbles," such as Prima Perla Prosecco from Italy, which is perfect for mimosas, or perhaps something more "fall-ish" like Vin Glogg, a mulled winter wine. Even though some people don't drink a lot of wine during the year, these offerings might have your guests saying, "Oh, I'll have a glass of that," he said.
If you're stumped with what to serve with a traditional turkey dinner with stuffing, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce, Johnson suggests: Macon-Villages, a 100% Chardonnay to pair with turkey or ham; Bourgogne, a red pinot noir to serve with turkey or lamb; or Chateau De Varennes, a 100% Gamay. For dessert? How about Bonneau, a 100% Chardonnay to serve with desserts such as pumpkin pie, pecan pie or almond torte.
For more information, call 540-450-5881 or visit www.winemillwinchester.com.
