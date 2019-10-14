WINCHESTER — Organizers of the seventh annual Oktoberfest celebration in Old Town Winchester really made visitors feel like they were in Germany.
“They’re really doing Oktoberfest right,” said Clear Brook resident Wes Cooper, who was at the event with his wife, Michelle, enjoying beer and traditional German foods, including sauerkraut and hot pretzels. It was their first time attending.
Cooper, who was stationed in Germany while serving in the military, said Winchester’s version of Oktoberfest is “very similar to what you see in Munich.”
“It brings back a lot of good memories (of Germany) for me,” Michelle Cooper said.
The Loudoun Street Mall downtown was filled with people Friday night and Saturday for this year’s festival.
Compass West Realty was the chief sponsor of this year’s Oktoberfest.
Jessica and Jack Mitchell, of Leesburg, also attended Oktoberfest for the first time.
“I love this little street,” Jessica Mitchell said about the pedestrian mall. “I want to come back here for dinner sometime.”
Oktoberfest had something of interest for just about everyone.
The festival started at 5 p.m. Friday, but its official kickoff was at 7:30 p.m. with a beer wagon procession along the mall. The wagon was pulled by two Austrian Haflinger horses named Jaeger and Meister. Atop it was Jim Sparrow, a longtime volunteer honored this year as Oktoberfest’s first “burgermeister” — a German term that means “master of the citizens.” It’s a municipal position similar to mayor.
Oktoberfest is “wonderful, a great event,” Sparrow declared as the horses began pulling the wagon.
A “tapping of the keg” ceremony followed the ride.
Germany is known for its beer, and there were plenty of suds flowing during the festival. More than 30 different varieties, mostly from area breweries, were on tap. Ticket purchasers received a commemorative stein and six tastings. Wine and hard cider also were poured.
Proceeds from beverage sales benefited the local SPCA.
Vendors also sold arts and crafts, handmade clothing and paintings.
Entertainment included traditional German dances and live and recorded music. In front of one downtown store, Christiana Drapkin performed traditional German songs as “Organ Grinder Lola,” while John Cusick, as “Master Bob,” played an old-timey German organ.
Drapkin, of Silver Spring, Md., explained how the organ works. As the grinder turns the handle, air is pumped into the chamber and then pushed through holes in a moving paper tape, which creates the different sounds.
Her mother gave her the organ about 10 years ago under the condition that she use it to perform old German songs or “she’d take it back,” Drapkin said, laughing.
She added that she enjoys helping Americans get to know the tunes of her native land.
Mike Murphy, of Winchester, brought his chocolate-colored Labrador retriever, Coffee, to the festival.
“The fact that it’s so dog-friendly is great,” said Murphy, who was making his second visit to Oktoberfest.
“It’s great weather. The beer is cold. It’s very good,” he said of the event as Coffee took a nap under a table.
