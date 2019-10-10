WINCHESTER — Celebrate a taste of Winchester’s German heritage at the seventh annual Oktoberfest this weekend.
The event will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Ticket holders will receive a commemorative beer stein and six tastings. Guests will have their choice of more than 35 different German-inspired beers to sample. Additional tastings or a full drink will be available for $5 during the event. Event entertainment is free to all attendees, but alcohol sales are limited to ticket holders.
Oktoberfest sees about 2,000 ticket holders during the two-day event.
“We see about 1,500 people a day [during Oktoberfest], some who are just enjoying Old Town Winchester,” said Dario Savarese, president of Full Circle Marketing.
New for this year, one special Oktoberfest volunteer will serve as the event’s Bürgermeister.
“Jim Sparrow was christened as our Bürgermeister in September,” Savarese said. “He will be walking around and greeting people...He’s volunteered since our first year and we wanted to honor him.”
Savarese added that if ticket holders share good tidings with the Bürgermeister, he might share a brew sample.
Also new for this year and on Friday only, two Austrian Haflinger horses — named Yeager and Meister — will begin a procession down the Loudoun Street Mall beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Cork and Loudoun streets. The procession, led by an organ grinder and the Bürgermeister, will head down the mall to the Taylor Pavilion, where they will deliver authentic German Hacker-Phsorr Märzin beer samples to ticket holders. Savarese hopes people will join in and follow the procession down the mall.
On Friday and Saturday at the Taylor Pavilion, The Continentals, a high-energy polka band out of Washington, D.C., will return once again to entertain the Oktoberfest crowd. On Saturday, more than 30 members of Alt Washingtonia Schuhplattler Verein, the “Original Bavarian Dance Club of Washington, D.C.,” will perform in authentic German costume.
Visitors will also find a caricature artist, photo booth and stein holding contest during the event. A costume contest will take place on Saturday.
“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Savarese said. “We hope people can come out.”
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on event days. Tickets are good for one day only. Advanced ticket sales are good through 5 p.m. Thursday at local businesses and until midnight Thursday online. Tickets may be purchased at Total Image & Workingman’s Store, Espresso Bar and Café, Compass West Realty, Apple Federal Credit Union and the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. To purchase tickets online and find out more information, visit www.enjoyotw.com.
Oktoberfest benefits the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke and is presented by Compass West Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.