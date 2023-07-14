BERRYVILLE — A relic of local history will be on public display again as part of the refurbishment of Hogan’s Alley.
Berryville Main Street (BMS) has acquired an iron window guard that was part of the old Berryville depot, which once stood near the Norfolk Southern railroad.
The guard probably will be used to mount a dedication plaque when the renovations are completed, said Christina Kraybill, president of the organization.
BMS purchased the guard from Hip & Humble, a local antiques store, for $500 after Kraybill discovered it was there.
“It’s our first purchase” toward the alley’s revitalization, she said, and “the first major component.”
The ironwork measures 45 inches wide and 78 inches tall.
Before it’s put in the alley, the Berryville Public Works Department will sand and paint it. That will enable it to make the alley more attractive, Kraybill said.
She was thrilled to discover the guard was available, she said, because “it’s something important to the community’s history.”
Norfolk Southern demolished the depot around the early 1990s.
Hogan’s Alley runs between Main Street and the Crow Street parking lot downtown. It’s named after former town manager John Hogan, who died in 1997.
A building stood in the alley’s location until it was torn down in 1976. Various businesses occupied the structure over the years. They included McCall’s Paint Shop, Warner’s Drugstore, American Restaurant and Mecca Restaurant.
The town and BMS, a nonprofit concerned with downtown’s economy and revitalization, are cooperating to make the alley more than just a passageway. Officials envision it becoming a place for small gatherings for special activities or events during the daytime or early evening.
Plans call for planters and a mural to be installed along with decorative bollards to keep vehicles out of the alley.
String lights are to be hung above. To make that possible, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is contributing a utility pole for public works crews to install. The pole will be painted black to help it fit in with the surrounding aesthetics.
The Berryville Architectural Review Board approved a light tan topcoat for the alley. The topcoat, which will resemble cement, is designed to reduce glare and heat, as well as be neutral to other features, according to Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti.
“Hopefully, it will look gently weathered when the asphalt eventually peeps through,” Petti said.
Costs for the alley improvements are to be covered by $12,500 in grants from the Virginia Department of Community Development and $3,500 in matching funds from BMS. No tax money is to be used.
The project is to be completed by next May, based on stipulations for receiving the grants.
