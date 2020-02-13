WINCHESTER — By the end of the year, a set of the iconic “LOVE” letters will find a temporary or permanent home in Old Town Winchester.
It’s a goal for the city to have its own customized set of large letters spelling out “LOVE” set up somewhere in the downtown area, said Alex Flanigan, the city’s community arts and vitality manager. The hope of creating a unique “LOVE” letters display coincides with the 50th anniversary of the tourism campaign “Virginia is for Lovers.”
“So this year something that we want to do is really make an effort to find out what it is that everyone in Winchester loves about it,” Flanigan said.
The city will seek input about what residents love about the area during future events, she added.
Dario Savarese, a special event coordinator with Full Circle Marketing, said the display will also draw in tourists, who will want to take photos with the letters.
Savarese and Flanigan also announced the annual events coming to Old Town this year during a press conference held at a new co-working and event space at 100 N. Loudoun St. known as InnoVault Coworking, which plans to open in mid-March.
This year’s events include KidzFest, a free, family-friendly event on May 16 that will have more than 50 interactive exhibits featuring education, art, music and sports on the Loudoun Street Mall, and a free family movie night every Thursday from June 11 through July 30 at the Taylor Pavilion. Movies will include “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “The Addams Family” and “Toy Story 4.”
These are the dates for the city-sponsored events announced Wednesday:
St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest — March 7
Farmers Market — Saturdays, May 9 — Sept. 26
KidzFest — May 16
Classic Movie Night — June 13
Friday Night Live — June 19
Rockin’ Independence Eve — July 3
Classic Movie Night — July 11
Friday Night Live — July 17
Classic Movie Night — Aug. 8
Friday Night Live — Aug. 21
Oktoberfest — Oct. 9-10
Holly Jolly Celebration — Dec. 12
Family Movie Night on the Mall — Thursdays, June and July
