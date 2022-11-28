Old Town Winchester was teeming with shoppers the day after Thanksgiving, which is the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.
Many store owners, as well as their employees, were wearing plaid in observance of Plaid Friday, the equivalent of Black Friday for independent businesses. Shoppers arrived in big numbers for Windependent Weekend, with downtown stores offering deals and extended hours to entice people to spend their money at locally-owned shops instead of online or at big box stores.
Black Friday remains one of the busiest days for retailers across the U.S.
“Black Friday for big box, Plaid Friday is for small businesses, mom-and-pop,” said Garry Green, owner of Mountain Trails, a specialty outdoor retail on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The annual Windependent Weekend was organized by the city’s Economic Development Department.
Old Town Winchester has 60 retail shops and 35 restaurants.
Friday’s unseasonably warm weather — with temperatures rising into the 60s by mid-morning — was perfect for shopping downtown.
Many of the stores were humming with activity.
Christine Patrick, owner of the Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St. on the walking mall, offered 10% off everything in her shop on Friday and talked about the sense of togetherness shared among the downtown shops. She also underscored the importance of buying local. Shoppers at the book store also could get their purchases wrapped free of charge.
“In a town like Winchester, the diversity of our stores celebrates the diversity of the town. We’re rooted in our community,” Patrick said.
Dividing Creek Beer Co. at 160 N. Loudoun St. offered a cask-conditioned mild English ale as England faced-off against the United States in the FIFA World Cup on Friday afternoon. Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. offered a free glass with a $50 purchase.
About 14 businesses participated in Windependent Weekend, including Polka Dot Pot, Posh Pets Boutique, Flashback 2.0, Thinker Toys, Wilkins Shoe Center, Abija Blue, The Monument and Lox Salon. The list of stores, many of which will continue to offer sales throughout the holiday season, can be found here: https://oldtownwinchesterva.com/2022/11/windependent-weekend-3/
