WINCHESTER — Opening an outdoor-only space to serve locally made hard cider at 326 N. Cameron St. was about a 10-year process for brothers David Glaize and Philip Glaize III, co-owners of the new Old Town Cidery.
The journey began when David Glaize started making hard cider in his basement a number of years ago. His brother researched the kinds of apples needed to make a good hard cider, which is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented apples.
They then convinced their dad, Philip Glaize Jr., who is president of Glaize Apples of Winchester, to plant those apples.
Once they established they had the right apples to make hard cider, the Glaize brothers in 2018 launched Glaize and Brother Juice Co., which is a spinoff of Glaize Apples that produces custom-blended apple juice for companies that distill hard cider. The facility is located at 601 Pennsylvania Ave. on the campus of Glaize Apples, a production and distribution business founded in 1937.
In February of 2020, just as the brothers were deciding to open their own hard cider tasting room, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“All these bars are being told to close and we’re trying to open a bar,” Philip Glaize III said.
That’s primarily how the outdoor-only space for Old Town Cidery came about. Currently, hours for the cider yard are 3-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays, but hours may expand in the summer.
Old Town Cidery’s beverages are crafted by cider maker Stephen Kelly. Cider is served on tap and in cans. Six different types of hard ciders are offered in a range of flavors. There also is a rotating guest cidery featured on tap.
Old Town Cidery’s most popular drink is the Pearsecco, which is a blend of Gold Rush and Greening apples, sweetened with pears grown in Virginia. The Pearsecco is sweet and bubbly with a fruity finish. Raspberry Rosé, another hard cider that’s offered, is a mix of Ida Red and Empire apples, flavored with Virginia raspberries. It isn’t as sweet as the Pearsecco, though it does have a berry flavor.
Kelly said the Pearsecco is a good bridge for customers who are trying hard cider for the first time, because it can ease them into trying ciders that are more dry. Valley Roots, for example, is described as a sweet cider with a dry finish. It is made from a blend of Ida Red, Pink Lady, York and Golden Delicious apples.
Of the Glaize family’s 600 acres of apple orchards, about a third are now dedicated to growing apples for Old Town Cidery, Philip Glaize III said.
Kelly said the process to turn apples into hard cider takes anywhere from three to six months. The apple juice made by the Glaize brothers in their Winchester plant ferments for about two weeks and then it is racked, conditioned and sits. Then it’s carbonated and packaged.
The apples are first crushed up and turned into apple sauce, then the juice is squeezed out. Once the juice is made, the temperature is increased from 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit so yeast can thrive in the cider and ferment. Kelly likes to use a white wine yeast.
“You start with good juice, you use good yeast, and say a little prayer and you end up with good cider,” Kelly said.
The outdoor cider yard is located behind the former building that housed Glaize and Brother Lumber Company, established in 1854. The space where the Old Town Cidery is located was a former lumber yard operated by the brothers’ ancestors. David Glaize said he feels “blessed” to keep the space alive through their business.
“The end goal is to keep apples and the apple trees in the community,” Philip Glaize III said. “Because part of the culture of Winchester is apples and when the apple trees are gone you lose that sense of self, and we don’t want that to happen.”
Right now, Old Town Cidery has a one-year lease with the City of Winchester and a one-year renewable remote ABC license.
“If we can renew, we’ll renew,” David Glaize said.
There’s also a possibility in the future that Old Town Cidery will find a different location, he added. There’s even a possibility that an indoor tap room could be located at the current lot.
“Anything is possible,” he said.
