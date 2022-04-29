WINCHESTER — After a two-year break necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Old Town Midway returned on Friday to West Piccadilly Street and the Loudoun Street Mall.
"It's nice to have everything back again," Andrea Hanson of Winchester said as she strolled through several blocks' worth of games, food vendors and informational displays that were set up downtown as part of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
While there were fewer booths than in years past, there were still plenty of things to entertain and amuse the thousands of people strolling through Old Town on a beautiful spring afternoon.
"This is my first Blossom," said Chelsey Hughes, who moved to Winchester about a year ago. "I've been looking forward to it. People have talked about Apple Blossom, but it wasn't held for two years. It's the party that didn't happen."
Jennifer Voorhees of Winchester grew up in Winchester but lived elsewhere for several years.
"It's kind of like a homecoming and it's exactly like I remembered," Voorhees said. "I was really excited to be able to attend this year, and it's nice to see everybody out and about."
Amy Chapman of Winchester was in search of her favorite Midway foods: "Funnel cakes and caramel apples."
She ultimately decided to get a bowl of Dippin' Dots ice cream.
Eleven-year-old Morgan Crites tried her hand at several games on the Midway, but her favorite activity was hitting the speed bag at the U.S. National Guard's booth.
When asked how Morgan's punching power compared to that of a full-grown adult, fellow pugilist Andrea Hanson of Winchester said, "I think it was close to a tie."
Hayden Chapman of Winchester may be young, but was strong enough to win a prize at the High Striker, a game where contestants used a ballot to hit a lever in an attempt to ring a bell at the top of a tall pole.
"He hit the top," said proud mom Amy Chapman.
When asked if he knew his own strength, Hayden's lips turned upward into a sly grin as he shook his head "no."
The Old Town Midway was open until 11 p.m. Friday, and will be back in business today from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information about the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, visit thebloom.com.
