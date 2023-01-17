WINCHESTER — The city has scheduled monthly meetings throughout the year to share information about and solicit the community’s input on events and activities in Old Town.
“These are intimate, open forum-style sessions with guided topics open to the public,” Winchester Main Street Program Manager Alex Flanigan, who is overseeing the meetings, said in a media release.
All sessions are open to the public and scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Mayor Charles M. Zuckerman Old Council Chambers on the second floor of Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St. Advance notification will be given if any of the meetings have to be held at a different time or location, or if any of the session topics change.
The first outreach and input session, Old Town Events 101, will be held on Thursday and is targeted at downtown business owners and event organizers. The meeting will offer tips on hosting and promoting events, as well as information about the city’s planned activities for the year, and participants can have their questions and concerns addressed by city staff.
Topics to be covered in the other sessions at Rouss City Hall are:
Feb. 16 — Understanding and enforcing the recently adopted rules for conduct and activities on the Loudoun Street Mall.
March 16 — Roundtable for stakeholders to discuss Old Town promotional and community efforts in the first quarter of the year. (Meeting topic subject to change if emergent issues arise.)
April 20 — Proposed changes to Winchester’s Main Street Program that are anticipated in the next two years.
May 18 — A mixer to meet the city officials, community leaders, business owners and others who help make Old Town prosper.
June 15 — Roundtable for stakeholders to discuss Old Town efforts in the second quarter of the year. (Meeting topic subject to change.)
July 20 — Christmas in July, where downtown stakeholders can learn about and offer input regarding the city’s plans for the upcoming winter holidays.
Aug. 17 — A discussion about successful Main Street Program initiatives in other communities and how they can be replicated in Winchester.
Sept. 21 — Roundtable for stakeholders to discuss Old Town efforts in the third quarter of the year. (Meeting topic subject to change.)
Nov. 16 — Event organizers from throughout the community can share their plans for 2024 and work with city staff to create a unified events calendar.
No Main Street Program meetings are currently scheduled for October or December. To learn more about the upcoming sessions, email Flanigan at alex.flanigan@winchesterva.gov.
Also this week, city officials released a comprehensive list of scheduled Old Town events for the year. Highlights include:
February — Black History Month Art Walk; Chocolate Escape; Winchester Restaurant Week.
March — Celtic Fest
April — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival‘s Bloomin’ Wine Fest
May — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Old Town Midway, Firefighters’ Parade and Grand Feature Parade; Kidzfest
June — Hop Blossom Beer Festival; Juneteenth Celebration
July — Find Waldo Local Scavenger Hunt; Rockin’ Independence Eve
September — Skyline Indie Film Fest; Shenarts Art Fair; Fiddles and Fifths; Celebración of Winchester; Oktoberfest
October — Porches for a Purpose
November — Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead); Windependent Weekend
December — Holiday Open House and Market; New Year’s Eve apple drop
Additionally, First Friday cultural activities are scheduled for every month except January, February, May and December.
For specific dates and additional information about this year’s planned events in Old Town Winchester, visit oldtownwinchesterva.com.
