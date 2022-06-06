WINCHESTER — The city’s Old Town Winchester office has announced its first bluegrass festival, a two-day affair scheduled for Aug. 26-27 throughout downtown.
Alex Flanigan, manager of Winchester’s Main Street program, said the Fiddles and Fifths Festival will be a celebration of bluegrass music, bourbon and the diverse businesses in Old Town Winchester.
“There’s going to be a handful of different events and ongoing components all across the downtown area,” Flanigan said on Monday.
The Aug. 26 headliner for Fiddles and Fifths will be The Ebony Hillbillies, an all-Black string band from New York City, and the headlining act on Aug. 27 will be Railroad Earth, a quintet based in Stillwater, New Jersey. Flanigan said both bands will perform free concerts beginning at 7 p.m. on a stage behind the Bank of Clarke County, 202 N. Loudoun St.
Other acts scheduled to perform Aug. 26-27 are Dunlap and Mabe of Winchester, Low River Express of Maryland and The Hashbury Collective of Richmond. Flanigan said more performers could be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival.
“The bands were selected by a committee that we have working on this,” she said. “We’re working with some of our local entertainment providers to continue to expand the festival and create a few more opportunities to see how many performers we can bring in from the local area.”
Fiddles and Fifths will also include local street performers, a jam session, shows at The Monument and Bright Box event centers on the Loudoun Street Mall and food and drink specials offered by downtown restaurants and breweries. Flanigan said businesses that participate in the festival may charge an admission fee for performances hosted at their establishments.
“There are some things we’re still nailing down, still putting into place,” she said.
Additionally, Flanigan said, “We’ll have the open container perimeter in effect, which will encompass all of our downtown breweries.” That means people will be able to carry adult beverages outside in select areas while enjoying the sights and sounds of the festival.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking and we’re really excited to go through the process and bring everything together,” Flanigan said.
For performance schedules and more information about the Fiddles and Fifths Festival, visit enjoyotw.com. For sponsorship information or VIP packages, email the Old Town Winchester office at otw@winchesterva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.