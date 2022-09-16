WINCHESTER — Pride is back.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester Pride returns to the Loudoun Street Mall this weekend with what organizers promise to be the biggest, brightest and happiest gathering to date.
According to the Library of Congress, Pride events to celebrate members of America’s LGBTQ+ community evolved from the annual Reminder Day Pickets held in Philadelphia from 1965 to 1969. The pickets were organized by the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organizations (ERCHO) to call for equal rights for gays and lesbians.
On June 28, 1969, a time when homosexuality was still a crime in the United States, police in New York City raided a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn, triggering six days of violent clashes between law enforcement and club patrons. In the aftermath of the riots, gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders began to organize across the country to protest the criminalization of sexuality.
Members of ERCHO voted in November 1969 to shift the focus of their Reminder Day Pickets to instead commemorate the Stonewall uprising. The name of the annual event was changed to Christopher Street Liberation Day in recognition of the Stonewall Inn’s location, and on June 28, 1970 — the first anniversary of the start of the riots — parades calling for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The annual Liberation Day celebrations caught fire and, over time, expanded to communities around the world and became known as Pride. Most Pride events occur in June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.
According to the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, Pride celebrations are now held in hundreds of communities around the world. The biggest is in New York City, which attracts up to 5 million people per year.
Winchester Pride began on June 23, 2018, with a gathering on the Loudoun Street Mall that attracted about 2,000 people. Attendance more than doubled at the following year’s celebration.
Then came COVID-19. The coronavirus forced the cancellation of Winchester Pride events in 2020 and ’21.
This year, as the pandemic began to ease, organizers decided to bring back Pride. Rather than holding it in June, though, the event was pushed back to Sept. 17. Winchester attorney Georgia Rossiter, who helped spearhead the city’s first Pride event in 2018, said having the event in September rather than June allows Shenandoah University students to attend and makes it easier to book drag queen performers because there is less competition from other Pride celebrations.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, more than 40 vendors and artisans, 16 drag performers, five guest speakers and one DJ will be on the Loudoun Street Mall and the Taylor Pavilion in Old Town.
“During this time, you can come be a part of the magic that ensues from sincerity, visibility, representation and, of course, pride,” according to a media release from Winchester Pride organizers. “At its core, Pride celebrations are an intentional time where members of the LGBTQ+ community can showcase their uniqueness and fully authentic selves. ... This is a deliberate time to take a stance, show up and support one another.”
There is no charge to attend the family-friendly event.
“All individuals are welcome, regardless of sexual or gender identity,” the release states. “The only requirement to attending any Winchester Pride function is to maintain appropriateness.”
Winchester Pride will also host an after-party featuring dancing and drag entertainers at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bright Box Theater on the Loudoun Street Mall. No tickets will be sold and admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 21 or older to attend.
“The Winchester Pride organization welcomes everyone, and we very much look forward to a safe, productive, and joyous event,” the release states.
For more information about Saturday’s Winchester Pride celebration, including a list of scheduled speakers and performers, visit winchesterpride.com.
