If you head to Old Town Winchester this Saturday, you just might be greeted with “Céad mile fáilte” (a hundred thousand welcomes)!
Old Town Winchester’s Celtic Festival takes place from noon to 9 p.m. The free fair features a celebration of the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage. Activities will take place inside Old Town Winchester businesses and along the Loudoun Street Mall (weather permitting).
This longtime tradition is a great way to kick off St. Patrick’s Day a wee bit early. Main Street Program Manager Alex Flanigan says the family-friendly atmosphere will showcase many ways that people of all ages can be introduced to Irish and Scottish culture, an introduction which may encourage new hobbies and community ties.
“If it’s been on your mind to look into Irish dancing lessons, pick up some traditional Celtic attire, get into Renaissance Faire culture, find new musical groups to follow — or even to consider learning the bagpipes and joining the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums — there are avenues here for you to experience that and pursue those interests, and they’re all right in your own backyard,” says Flanigan.
Onsite vendors will include:
Hello Haberdashery (handcrafted headwear and accessories)
It’s All About Jewelry
Madeira (artisanal hand-carved wooden goods)
Etched in Darkness (medieval & Celtic jewelry and corsets)
Jennifer Mackenroth (wire-wrapped stones and jewelry)
Poverty Ridge Farm (handmade fiber goods)
Flanigan encourages visitors to visit Old Town businesses, as many will have special entertainment or offerings throughout the day. Sage & Co., Winchester Brew Works, Posh Pets and 50/50 Taphouse have Celtic-themed plans, and she also reminds that some Winchester businesses offer a fantastic Celtic atmosphere every day of the year, such as Ellie’s Irish Pub, Piper Dan’s Keltic Shoppe and Union Jack.
Flanigan is particularly pleased with this year’s partner, Ravenwood Faire, a local group of medieval enthusiasts who have enlisted some of their favorite vendors.
Booths, activities, performances and demonstrations will include:
Ravenwood Faire (a local Renaissance faire and nonprofit foundation)
Armstrong Irish Dance Academy
Misneach Irish Dance Academy
Fiddle Mama Music (a hands-on “petting zoo” of traditional Celtic instruments)
Kaitlyn Likas (a traditional Irish fiddler)
City of Winchester Pipes & Drums
Poverty Ridge Farm (an alpaca petting zoo)
“Celtic Fest has been a part of Old Town Winchester’s special event season for many years,” says Flanigan. “While much about it remains the same, we’ve made some changes this year that we hope encourage attendees and visitors to learn more about what’s available all year-round in Old Town and the surrounding community — not just to make their visit one day of the year.”
