WINCHESTER — “Gentle yet strong.” “Kind of go, go, go.” “Earnest and genuine.”
These are just a few ways Holly Redding’s peers have described her.
Redding, who owns and operates Winchester Brew Works on North Cameron Street and serves in multiple capacities with Old Town Winchester Advancement Commission, used all those skills and more to earn the Virginia Main Street Merit Volunteer of the Year Award, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced recently.
“I just really love being part of the local Old Town Community,” Redding said. “We’ve been involved in a variety of ways with the business with fundraisers and bringing people together here, so I kind of got a feel for my love of Old Town and helping out the community that way.”
From there, Redding said she fell in love with “serving the local community.”
“I’ve had a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”
Redding said the Old Town Winchester Advancement Commission has been focused on revamping the downtown area with event management and beautification efforts.
Redding said she moved to the Winchester area about four years ago from Harrisonburg and was named the chair of the Old Town Winchester Advancement Commission not long after joining the group.
“She’s a mother, she’s a volunteer, she’s an entrepreneur, so she can kind of be go, go, go,” Bonnie Landy, a co-owner at Winchester Brew Works, said in a promotion video put together by the Department of Housing and Community Development. “And I think that energy, our customers can sense that and it’s part of our brand.”
When asked how she finds time to get everything on her busy slate accomplished, Redding laughed and said, “I barely do.”
“I just have to be really good with my time management,” she said. “Some times are busier than others. It’s tricky, but I just try to be a good steward with time management.”
When it comes to getting involved, city and Old Town officials recognized Redding as someone who is always willing to help.
“She has a very gentle yet strong leadership style,” said Shirley Dodson, the City of Winchester’s business and community development manager.
And she’s all-in, all the time.
“Everything she does, she does it with such earnest and genuine care. She’s not ever doing anything to just mark it off the check list,” said Alex Flanigan, the city’s community arts and vitality manager. “If she’s going to get herself involved in a project, she’s going to take the time to really do her homework and understand why it’s important to make sure she’s able to articulate and personalize why it’s important to her.”
Redding said Dodson and Flanigan let her know they submitted an essay for the award on her behalf and that she’d won. She was later surprised that she was the only winner of the award throughout the state this year.
“It was a real honor to find out I was the winner,” she said.
Additionally, Strasburg’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Festival was awarded Best Downtown Promotion, giving the Northern Shenandoah Valley two winners for the 2020 awards.
There are a total of seven awards given in five merit areas celebrating excellence in downtown revitalization efforts across the state.
“I think we’re just so unique in the valley,” Redding said. “I love the vibe of the valley. The people who live in the communities are just so fun and mange their small businesses well.”
