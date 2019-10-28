WINCHESTER — People and pets in costumes came to the Loudoun Street Mall on Saturday afternoon to grab some candy and play games during the Olde Towne Halloween Faire.
Hosted by the Old Town Winchester Business Association, downtown businesses decorated storefronts and offered Halloween candy and games to passersby.
At one stop, little ghouls and goblins fished for candy by casting a fishing line over a cardboard wall painted like the ocean, then reeling in a piece of candy.
At another stop, 3-year-old Kaziah Washington, of Winchester, searched for pretend eyeballs in a cauldron of spaghetti to win a piece of candy. He said he was having fun. His grandmother, Laricka Polston, said she enjoys community events like the Olde Towne Halloween Faire.
Other activities included cookie decorating, cup stacking, a ring toss and a costume contest.
Costumes included a family of gnomes sitting on toadstools, a unicorn and a block of cheese.
Heather Pugh, of Shenandoah County, said she spent several weeks making gnome costumes for herself, her husband and their 4-year-old son Lucas.
Momo Meno, 5, came to the Halloween Faire with her parents, Lara and Thomas Meno of Winchester, dressed as Mal from the TV movie the “Descendants.” The character is the daughter of Maleficent and Hades from the movie “Maleficent.” Lara Meno was dressed as Maleficent.
Lara Meno thought the Halloween Faire was great. “It shows us the generosity of the Winchester community and the ability to take a very family approach to a holiday that’s often criticized as not being something that’s a very wholesome holiday,” she said.
Aaron Bowman, owner of Thinker Toys, said the Halloween Faire doesn’t necessarily generate businesses for downtown shops, “but it’s fun” and increases their exposure.
J.P. Murphy, co-owner of Murphy Beverage Co. on the Loudoun Street Mall and a member on the Old Town Business Association, said Saturday’s event exceeded his expectations.
He said he was glad to see families talking with business owners at the event instead of stopping briefly to get candy and moving on, which was the association’s goal. Previous downtown Halloween festivities focused on trick-or-treating.
