The Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Craft Show was omitted from a listing of holiday bazaars published on Friday. The craft show will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the fire company. It will feature holiday crafts, candies, bake sale to benefit the fire company, apple butter, more. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Vendors welcome. Tables $10 each or 2/$15. Contact: Donna 540-550-0579 or Brenda 540-533-6158 to reserve a table.

