Peter Parrot, a mixed-media fiber art piece by Stephens City resident Clorinda Fresques-Tria, is among the 50 pieces of artwork by Shenandoah Arts Council members on display in the member's exhibition at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville through July 29. The show hours are Tuesday-Saturday from noon- 3 p.m. and during performances and events at the Barns. Shown visiting the exhibit Wednesday is Dana Ahmad of Sterling, who is a watercolor and acrylic artist.