WINCHESTER — A proposal that would have allowed Winchester residents to raise up to six chickens in their backyards won’t be presented to City Council after all.
The Winchester Star reported on Tuesday that the ordinance had been forwarded to council without a recommendation of approval or denial by the Planning and Economic Development Committee. Following publication of the article, City Manager Dan Hoffman informed the newspaper the committee’s decision to not attach a recommendation actually stopped the proposal from being forwarded at all, bringing an end to five months of discussions regarding backyard chickens.
“Only private applications require a public hearing before City Council,” Hoffman said in an email, citing Robert’s Rules of Orders. “A staff proposal such as this can die in committee.”
Robert’s Rules of Order, first published in 1876, is the most widely used parliamentary procedure manual in the United States, with detailed instructions for conducting official government, association, nonprofit and corporate meetings.
The proposed chicken ordinance was first presented to the Winchester Planning Commission in October by city Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins. The commission voted unanimously in December to recommend that City Council approve the measure.
At the time of the commission’s vote, the Planning and Economic Development Committee didn’t exist. That panel’s formation came one month later, on Jan. 12, following a unanimous vote from the full City Council.
Part of the committee’s role is to vet Planning Commission recommendations and hash out any concerns before they reach the full nine-member council. Hoffman said it also has the power to kill commission recommendations, which is what happened last week following a rather confusing exchange between the three committee members — Mayor David Smith and councilors Kim Herbstritt and Richard Bell.
Smith and Herbstritt made it clear they did not support the proposed chicken ordinance, but Bell said he would be willing to consider it if the ordinance was carefully worded. Herbstritt suggested forwarding the proposal to City Council without a recommendation.
“I think we’ve had a good discussion,” she said before telling Hopkins, “and you’ve got some things to follow up on and incorporate into your presentation.”
Smith suggested delaying the proposal to give Hopkins more time to find answers to some of the questions he expected to be asked by the full City Council. Bell proposed a motion for continuance, at which point Smith said, “Or we can table it.”
Herbstritt said the proposal should brought back before the committee once Hopkins had an opportunity to flesh it out, but Hoffman intervened and suggested the panel take no action whatsoever.
“At this point, I would love to not waste any more staff time on this,” Hoffman said.
When Smith called for a motion, Herbstritt moved to forward the item without a recommendation.
“I lean more toward denying it,” she said.
“Then why make a motion?” Smith asked.
Smith again asked for a motion but none was offered. Without a motion, Hoffman explained on Tuesday, the proposed chicken ordinance died.
However, this is not necessarily the last time Winchester will debate the issue. Smith said the proposal can be brought back at any time as a private or publicly sponsored ordinance.
(1) comment
Less government is better...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.