Shenandoah University's rousing commencement ceremony Saturday morning offered a promising glimpse of the future to more than 1,000 graduates who excitedly stepped into new lives happily clutching their tickets to the future.
The gleeful grads strode confidently across the stage at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center to accept with enthusiastic pride the fruits of their years of hard work and learning. They basked in cheers from thousands of onlookers as they accepted degrees in subjects as traditional as biology and as new as virtual reality design.
The promise of the day infused the anticipatory pre-commencement smiles, spirited cheers, and infectious joy graduates shared with loved ones under the sun as they laughed and posed for pictures after the ceremony.
Four huge video screens livestreamed the event as attendees whooped at glimpses of the graduates who processed into the building accompanied by the familiar strains of "Pomp and Circumstance."
University President Tracy Fitzsimmons welcomed attendees with a glowing smile, telling the graduates to remember that "every one of you has a story" as they "head off and onward into a great life." She noted that each graduate persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and "found solace in each other."
"You are Shenandoah!" she said.
Fitzsimmons noted that graduates on the university's baseball team were absent from the commencement ceremony due to their participation in the NCAA tournament. Throughout the ceremony, she kept the cheering crowd apprised of the team's performance against the College of New Jersey in what ended up being a 9-1 victory for the Hornets. The graduating players will receive their diplomas at a special ceremony this week.
Tigist Maxson, SU's Student Government Association's president, urged her fellow graduates to embrace "the adventure of a lifetime." As graduates are "on the cusp of a new chapter in our lives," she encouraged everyone to use the "inner strength" they gained in their years at the university as "power to shape our future."
The ceremony recognized 1,296 graduates from the 2022-23 academic year, including 206 August 2022 graduates, 315 December 2022 graduates, and 775 candidates for degree referrals.
The class included 127 local graduates, with the following breakdown based on locality:
· Winchester — 66
· Frederick County — 31
· Clarke County — 3
· Shenandoah County — 10
· Warren County — 17
Kennedy Obinwanne, who had traveled all the way from La Habra, California, to watch his wife Ijeoma receive her doctorate in pharmacy, summed up the spirit of the day with a beaming smile: "So exciting!"
