On the Market

When Bluemont resident Dale Weller found the vintage arch windows he knew he had to repurpose them to build his first domed structure. Using additional vintage materials such as corrugated tin from an early 1900s-era barn, he is building a 10 foot-wide, 14 foot-long, and 12-foot-tall garden house Monday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville for the Lucketts Spring Market to be held Friday-Sunday. The market features more than 200 of the best East Coast “vintage hip” vendors offering old and new finds, a beer garden, live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly fun. General admission is 12:30-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds. Weller’s Garden House will be for sale. For more information on the Lucketts Spring Market, see Page A8.