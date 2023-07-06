Most Popular
Information released about romantic comedy shot during Apple Blossom Festival
Nurse Barbara McWhinney, Valley Health's longest-tenured employee, retires after 55 years serving Winchester
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in 'brutal' Frederick County double homicide
Federal judge dismisses inmate's lawsuits against local jail
Supervisors to consider plan for warehouses, hotel and restaurant near I-81 next week
2 Frederick County teens qualify for Bassmaster High School National Championship
Girl, 8, raises $1,400 to help build Katie's Comfort House
VDOT sets design public hearing for portion of Va. 7 in Frederick County
Bishop retiring as Clarke County schools chief, taking West Virginia job
People react to student loan forgiveness decision
Latest AP News
- Kingmaker California? US House control could hinge on district battles in famously liberal state
- Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
- Pence says Trump and DeSantis do not understand broader importance of US military aid to Ukraine
- US releases video of Russian fighter jets harrassing American drones over Syria
Virginia News
- Emergency room physician selected as West Virginia's 1st opioid settlement board member
- Rip currents prompted 200 rescues in Virginia and North Carolina over the July Fourth weekend
- Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
- Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars
