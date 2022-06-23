In 1972, one sentence changed the way women engaged with sports.
“No person in the United States shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
This is the text of Title IX, and today marks the law's 50th anniversary.
Recently, two former coaches spoke about their experiences with Title IX and its impact on gender equality.
Brenda Neal is a former Handley High School basketball, softball and volleyball coach. Before she came to the school to teach, she was an athlete herself. However, growing up in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in the 1960s and early '70s didn’t provide many opportunities for girls’ teams.
“When I was 12, the Martinsburg community had a girls’ softball league,” Neal said. “It wasn’t until my senior year that the first Martinsburg High School softball team was put together.”
During her junior year at Shepherd University, a group of girls formed a basketball team. Neal remembers that there weren’t many division restrictions on team sizes, and this small team went up against the larger West Virginia University girls’ team.
“We beat WVU the first time we played them,” Neal said, claiming it as one of her proudest moments.
When she started teaching at Handley, Neal saw progress in sports availability for girls, but she still fought for more options. She mentioned former Handley athletic director Jimmy Omps and how he did a lot to move Handley towards equality “quicker than other athletic directors.”
Neal’s experience with Title IX and sports is one shared by many women. Nancy Specht, a former Clarke County High School track and field coach, had her own struggles
When Specht attended public school in Clarke County, graduating in 1970, the only sport for females was cheerleading.
“It just wasn’t right that there were no girls’ sports,” she said when reflecting on those early years.
In her junior year of high school, she decided to try out for the track team, but when the head track coach saw her in the auditorium, he told her to get out.
When she returned to teach at the school, some progress was made in sports, but it wasn’t enough for Specht. She helped form a female track and field team at Clarke County, and, in 1979, it had its first full season. Specht remembers that the head male coach earned twice as much as she did, though. She says it took until the early '80s before she saw real change from Title IX.
Both Neal and Specht agreed that even though progress has been made toward gender equality, there is still a long way to go.
“Gender equality is something that we as women have to keep an eye on, and we have to make sure that we speak up for what we’re entitled to,” Neal said. “We have to make sure that we have our rightful place in history, as well.”
Many high school and college students may not truly understand or know about Title IX, which may be a sign that they haven’t had to fight the same battles.
But, said Neal, "They need to study their history. We need to know about women back in the '60s, '70s… they [young people] need to not take for granted what’s put in front of them today.”
Specht shared a similar feeling about not taking this law for granted, even beyond sports.
“Anyone who is in a career that was once looked at as a male career needs to know the history of how things have changed,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.