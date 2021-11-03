WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Battlefield Half Marathon returns this Saturday after taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is still time to register for the event, which is sponsored by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department.
The 13.1-mile race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Kernstown Battlefield at 610 Battle Park Drive and will last until about 11:30 a.m. Most of the semi-flat course follows scenic Middle Road and country roads in Frederick County. Spectators will have three opportunities at Kernstown Battlefield to cheer the runners as they pass by.
The male and female winners will each receive a $750 prize at the conclusion of the race. Second place will receive $500 and third place $250.
Runners who don’t want to do the entire 13.1-mile course can sign up with friends and take part in a two-person 10K relay or four-person 5K relay.
The following roads will be either closed or partially closed ruing the event:
Saratoga Drive (City of Winchester)
Middle Road from Saratoga Drive to Germany Road (Frederick County)
Germany Road from Middle Road to Springdale Road (Frederick County)
Springdale Road (Frederick County)
Shady Elm Road (Frederick County)
Apple Valley Road from Shady Elm Road to Middle Road (Frederick County)
Proceeds will benefit the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), which provides overnight shelter and food for homeless individuals from November to March. In previous years, the half marathon has generated $7,000 to $9,000 in donations.
Race registration can be done online at fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/battlefieldhalf until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Or it can be done in person from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday during the Health and Wellness Expo & Race Packet Pickup at Pro Physical Therapy, 3127 Valley Ave. Registration also will be available the morning of the event.
Parks and RecreationMarketing Coordinator Tony Baker said spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy a free walking tour of the battlefield while participants are running the course.
For more information, visit runatthetop.net or call 540-665-5678.
