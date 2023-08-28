WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's track & field and cross country teams, along with SU’s Hornet Club, are offering an opportunity to view a Full Blue Moon Supermoon on Wednesday.
In a joint partnership with Kernstown Battlefield Association, the event will take place at the top of Pritchard’s Hill, on SU’s cross country course at Kernstown Battlefield. The moonrise will be around 7:30 p.m. to the east, over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Simultaneously, the sun will be setting around 7:45 p.m. to the west.
At an elevation of 860 feet, "you will get a view of both these events as this is one of the highest points in Winchester," according to a media release.
Partnering with Crush Wine Bar, complimentary glasses of wine, as well as hors d’oeuvres and music, will be part of the event.
The term “blue moon” indicates the second full moon within a calendar month cycle, and a “supermoon” is when the moon’s orbit around Earth is closest, making the moon seem larger by 10 to 20%.
Parking will be at the main parking lot of Kernstown Battlefield’s visitors center. You may walk to the top of the hill, or there will be golf carts to escort you up and down Pritchard’s Hill. Bring your favorite lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the evening.
Tickets are $30 per person. All proceeds will benefit the track & field and cross country programs. Only 50 tickets will be sold.
In the event of rain, the event will be held in the wedding barn space at Kernstown Battlefield.
Gates to the battlefield (610 Battle Park Drive, between Creekside & Subaru) will open at 6:30 p.m., with the bar opening at 6:45 p.m. The gates will close for the evening at 9:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets here: https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/118abe42-4ba2-432b-bbcf-d64cfe54a027/events/0a4dd9d9-4b29-4823-9371-f035e16a4706.
