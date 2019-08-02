WINCHESTER — One Book One Community announces events to be held this fall in conjunction with the 2019 selection, “My Beloved World” by Sonia Sotomayor.
Events are free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be sold at the events.
This is the 17th consecutive year Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties have read the same book during the same time period to promote reading as a meaningful part of everyday life.
Visit the One Book One Community Facebook Page for more information.
The following events are scheduled:
Justice Sontomayor video
On Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., in The Commons at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary, a portion of a talk Justice Sotomayor gave at the Wortham Center in Houston in January of 2013 will be shown.
Justice Sotomayor speaks about her autobiography in which she recounts her life from her childhood in the Bronx to her education at Princeton and Yale Law School, as well as her legal and judicial career, which led to her appointment as the first Hispanic and third woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
The talk originally aired on C-SPAN’s Book TV. There will be a discussion following the showing.
Enter VACDES through the door off of the bus loop on the Van Fossen Street side of the school.
Winchester Women on the Bench
Two Winchester natives and female judges will discuss their experiences on the bench at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the former Frederick County Courthouse (home of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum) on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The Honorable Elizabeth Kellas Burton is a district court judge for the 26th Judicial District’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in Virginia.
Burton received her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and her Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
The Honorable Elizabeth Thornton Trosch is a district court judge for the 26th Judicial District, serving Mecklenburg County of North Carolina.
She was first elected to the court in 2008. She was re-elected on Nov. 8, 2016. Trosch received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy and social psychology from Hollins College and her Juris Doctor Degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.