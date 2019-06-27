WINCHESTER — The One Book, One Community committee announced its new reading selection, “My Beloved World,” a memoir by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday, which was Sotomayor’s birthday.
This is the 17th consecutive year Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties have read the same book during the same time period to promote reading as a meaningful part of everyday life, while uniting the community around a common activity and discussion of important issues.
The author was born on June 25, 1954, in the Bronx borough of New York City. She became the first Latina Supreme Court Justice on May 26, 2009.
Her memoir met the criteria for selection by the committee – it has widespread appeal, is available in paperback and Spanish, and is currently in print.
Events will be held this fall and will be announced in July.
For more information, visit One Book One Community Facebook page or contact David Gray at 540-868-7154 or dgray@lfcc.edu.
Previous books read by the community include the following: 2003 “Rocket Boys” by Homer Hickam, 2004 “Seabiscuit” by Laura Hillebrand, 2005 “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” by Mark Haddon, 2006 “Wish You Well” by David Baldacci, 2007 “On Agate Hill” by Lee Smith, 2008 “This I Believe,” edited by Jay Allison and Dan Gediman, 2009 “See You in a Hundred Years” by Logan Ward, 2010 “To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee,” 2011 “The Devil Amongst the Lawyers” by Sharyn McCrumb, 2012 “For Cause and Comrades” by James McPherson, 2013 “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather, 2014 “Monuments Men” by Robert M. Edsel, 2015 “The End of Night” by Paul Bogard, 2016 “Factory Man” by Beth Macy, 2017 “Dishing Up Virginia” by Patrick Hylton-Evans; 2018 “Big Stone Gap” and “The Supreme Macaroni Company” by Adriana Trigiani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.