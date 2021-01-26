WINCHESTER — Thanks to a couple hundred history lovers, two organizations that research and preserve local history will be able to further their work.
Last week, Mike Robinson — creator of the Winchester Tales group Facebook page and author of several books on local history — presented $1,000 checks to the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society and the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, housed in the basement of Handley Library.
Thursday’s check presentation was the second visit Robinson had made to the Archives that week. A few days before, Robinson had donated a land deed dated Nov. 7, 1769, with the original seal and signature of Thomas, Lord Fairfax.
The deed and donations were made possible through the generosity of the Winchester Tales online community.
“To have this kind of support for the Historical Society and the Archives is really great,” said Rebecca Ebert, archivist of the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives and the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society.
The project started a few weeks ago when Robinson was contacted by a South Carolina company that specializes in rare documents. The company had an original land grant issued by Lord Fairfax, who, in the country’s early years, owned about 5 million acres of Virginia land stretching from the Chesapeake to the Allegheny Mountains.
This particular land grant struck Robinson as a special one since it deeded several acres of Frederick County land to Jacob Van Meter, son of Isaac Van Meter. Isaac Van Meter is one of the original setters of Frederick County, arriving from Pennsylvania with Jost Hite in the 1730s.
“That Van Meter name was quite important because of how early that name appeared in the area’s history,” Robinson said.
Excited about the chance to bring a bit of history home, Robinson reached out to his Facebook followers — some 9,000 of them — and pitched his idea. If he could raise the $1,500 necessary to purchase the document, he could bring it back to Winchester.
The response was immediate. Robinson not only received enough to buy the deed and present it to the Archives, there was enough money to make donations to the Historical Society and the Archives. Robinson threw in a bit of his own money to make sure he could present two $1,000 checks.
“It was an amazing outpouring of support,” Robinson said Thursday at the check presentation.
Cissy Shull, executive director of the Historical Society, said the money will be used to purchase window treatments for the upstairs of Abrams Delight, the oldest house in Winchester. Window treatments, vital in protecting antique and historical objects from sunlight, were purchased for the lower level last year, but there wasn’t enough to also outfit the top floor, she said.
As for the Archives, Ebert said the $1,000 will help pay the salaries of two part-time workers who help with archiving photos and transcribing historical documents.
“This will go a long way to helping with those project,” Ebert said about the donation.
The original deed will be protected with other Lord Fairfax land grants in the Archives collection, Ebert said, although it can be brought out for anyone who wants to see it.
A framed scan of the original will be on display in the Archives Reading Room with the names of the 220 donors on the back.
Before the original is put in protective storage, though, it will be on display at book signings Robinson is holding over the next two weekends.
Robinson recently published Volumes III and IV in his Winchester Tales series. The books are filled with short, interesting stories about local history, complete with photographs. The first two volumes came out this summer. All four volumes of Winchester Tales will be available for purchase at the signings.
The first signing is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Solenberger’s Hardware at 832 Berryville Ave. Another signing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 6, also at Solenberger’s.
Now that volumes III and IV are finished, Robinson said he’s going to take a break from publishing more books for a while. He just started the Winchester Tales Facebook page in January and has been working hard since then to track down and write up interesting stories to satisfy his Facebook followers.
“I need to pay a bit of attention to my family.”
(1) comment
Mr. Robinson has ignited a fire into the community with bringing out the local history of Winchester area surrounding communities. Interesting stories and tidbits that bring Winchester history to life. His books are like taking a local field trip.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.