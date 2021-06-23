WINCHESTER — An Admiral Byrd Middle School student sustained a concussion in a fight with a fellow student on June 7.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a Tuesday email that the fight occurred in a classroom around 1 p.m. and was broken up by school staff. Both girls are under 15.
Gosnell said the fight is believed to have stemmed from a previous dispute. The alleged perpetrator was arrested June 15 and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
