BERRYVILLE — The owners of a cemetery will be forgiven for a $19,000 debt, but a town utility customer will have to pay a contested water bill of almost $1,800.
Berryville Town Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution absolving the Milton Valley Cemetery Association from having to pay $9,474.96 in real estate taxes plus a couple of fees tacked on.
Cindy Poulin, the town’s acting treasurer, will write off the remainder of the total debt of $19,397.20, including interest and penalties, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
The taxes and fees were owed on property adjacent to the cemetery along Jack Enders Boulevard, a map provided to the council shows.
Writing them off is “important for us to do,” considering the association never was billed, said Councilwoman Diane Harrison. She made the motion to adopt the resolution.
In March, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted a similar resolution absolving the association of $9,584.13 in unpaid county taxes.
The town and county were planning to have the cemetery property sold at auction because of the back taxes owed on it. During the process, a title search revealed information of which officials were unaware.
According to Dalton, the property was bought by George Ricamore at an auction in 1889 for an unspecified amount of taxes owed by Phillip Williams. Two years later, Ricamore conveyed the property to the Milton Valley Cemetery Co. Either nobody associated with the cemetery or the county were aware of the conveyance or terms of the deal were unmet. Meanwhile, the cemetery never occupied the property, which the county’s tax rolls listed as being owned by the family of George Williams, who died in 1918.
In early March, the association filed a deed of confirmation in Clarke County Circuit Court land records to clarify ownership of the parcel, Dalton said.
Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake has since changed the tax rolls to show the property now is owned by the trustees of Milton Valley Cemetery and tax-exempt because the association is a nonprofit entity.
The delinquency of the taxes and fees owed was not the association’s fault, Dalton emphasized.
Several representatives of the cemetery spoke during a public comment time at the council meeting, requesting that the debt be forgiven.
The council denied a request by Bill Johnston of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) for a $1,788.63 refund on a recent water bill.
Documents show Johnston received the bill, dated Nov. 23, for 17,500 gallons of water, yet his normal monthly bill runs between $50 and $70 for between 5,000 and 6,000 gallons.
Johnston went ahead and paid the bill via automated bank draft in December, despite his concerns.
A test of the water meter on Jan. 5 revealed no problems with it, Johnston wrote in an email to Dalton. Furthermore, no leaks were found, there was never a drop in water pressure and, having had work done on his septic tank, there was no indication that an unusually large amount of water had flowed through the tank, he continued.
Berryville’s Water and Sewer Billing Adjustment Policy authorizes bill adjustments in specific situations. But it doesn’t allow bills to be reduced when the cause of abnormally high water usage can’t be determined, said Mayor Jay Arnold.
Johnston’s refund request was denied in a unanimous vote following a motion from Harrison.
