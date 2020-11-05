STEPHENS CITY — One newcomer and two incumbents were elected Tuesday night to Stephens City Town Council in uncontested races.
Julia Young is joining the panel while Christine “Tina” Stevens, 45, and Ronald Bowers, 83, were reelected. Council member Joseph Hollis, who has been on the council for 18 years, did not file for reelection.
Stevens received 470 votes, Bowers 460 votes and Young 329 votes. Council members are elected to four-year terms, and they run without a party designation on the ballot.
This marks the first time that Young, who is studying political science at Lord Fairfax Community College, has been elected to public office. At 28 years old, she will be the youngest member of the council. She grew up in Winchester and lives in Stephens City with her husband and three children.
“I’m extremely excited to bring a fresh voice and point of view to the Town Council,” Young said on Wednesday. “I am looking forward to advocating for families and constituents and encouraging transparency and accountability.”
Young, who is bisexual, hopes to make Stephens City a more welcoming place for people of color and the LGBTQ community. She also wants to help the town recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and foster growth of residential and commercial development. She is membership and marketing and coordinator for the Shenandoah Arts Council and president of the Traveling Art Club.
Stevens, who co-founded the I’m Just Me Movement, was elected to council last November in a special election. This will be her first four-year term. Stevens said her role on council now “feels officially official.” She said she has connected with the other members of council over the past year. In September, council adopted a resolution introduced by Stevens to protect town residents from discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and age. She said council's unanimous passage of the resolution shows they are on the same page.
“Representation is important,” Stevens said. “And because I am on council I bring my unique perspective as a woman of color and issues that are impacting some of our residents as well. And I bring a voice to that. And I think that’s so important, especially in the climate we are in today. Council was already doing an amazing job, but I think that representation is important.”
Stevens said during the next four years she hopes to improve the town’s sidewalks and find ways to expand the roads to reduce traffic. She also wants to develop a community center that could be used by the elderly and veterans, increase town participation in council meetings and help the community heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowers, who has been on the council for 32 years, thanked voters for his reelection.
“I’m most satisfied for the people who voted for me,” Bowers said. “I want to continue to serve the people of the town of Stephens City.”
