WINCHESTER — Sitting in a common room inside Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury’s Lawrence Hall, 99-year-old resident Farley Massey fondly and sharply recalls what led to the creation of the now 87-acre retirement community.
The faith-based, not-for-profit retirement community is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Massey is one of four current residents living at SVWC who had a hand in its planning.
Massey has lived on campus since 1995, having first moved into the second cottage on Elderberry Drive on Sept. 27, 1995, before settling into Room 234 on the third floor of Shenandoah Hall, which she has called home since June 3, 2009.
In the early 1980s, Massey said she and others in the community began to think about how they would be cared for when they got older.
Massey said back in those days it was the goal of the local churches to do good things for the benefit of others. Women from the church would meet with their social groups and talk about what they could do to help, she said.
“Groups and committees formed to do this, that and the other. But in all of this do-gooder talk, we started to talk about, ‘What’s going to happen to us? Where are we going to go when we get old? Who’s going to care for us?’ It became a concern,” Massey said.
The husbands said they didn’t want to go to church nursing homes and the wives didn’t want to be separated from their husbands, she added.
Some community members had relatives who were living at the Goodwin House, a faith-based retirement community in Alexandria.
“The executive director of the Goodwin House eventually became familiar with Winchester and our talk about where we were going to live and wondering how Goodwin House got started,” Massey said. “So, a group of us who were interested invited the director to come and talk to us about what we should do if we wanted to get started planning something like the Goodwin House.”
They gathered at a local family’s home and the executive director gave them guidelines and suggestions. Massey said he told them they needed to decide how far, geographically, they wanted to cover, how many residents they could get to join the community and how much money the venture would cost. She said he came several times to discuss these ideas.
Massey was appointed to be one of two members of the local Episcopal church to be on the diocesan outreach committee. By that time, Westminster-Canterbury Richmond had already started and would serve as a model for what eventually became Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury. The Westminster-Canterbury model, where both the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches share sponsorship, helped with planning for Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
“I was fascinated with all of it. I liked to organize and get things together. I was interested, so I became part of the original group here in Winchester,” she said.
Massey, Mary Robinson and Bill Clement — who all still reside at SVWC — served on the first board.
Bill Lawrence, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, donated the initial land for the project, and the group went to work.
Massey said the projection for their initial commitment did not reach its first goal. So, at the next committee meeting, she met the chairman from a marketing company who suggested “synergetic action.”
“I’d never heard those words. Didn’t know what it meant.” she said. “But he said that it would take the minds off the old 80s home concept and look to the future. He said what we needed were cottages.”
So, the board decided to build cottages on what’s now the SVWC campus.
Massey said the turning point in the venture was when Ralph Shockey with Howard Shockey & Sons decided to lend a hand in the construction and payment plan for the cottages.
“We didn’t have money to build the cottages. So, Shockey would build a cottage, it would get sold and we would pay Shockey,” she said. “They went along with that concept, and that’s really what firmed the back of Westminster-Canterbury — I believe that to my core.”
As the campus was being established, Massey was tasked with forming a committee of local folks to spruce up the grounds.
“We decided to plant only plants that grew here naturally and not import anything that wasn’t indigenous to the grounds,” she said. “There were trails on the property that were deer trails, and Bill Lawrence didn’t want those disturbed. They smoothed out the trails, but they did not renegotiate where the trails went. Bill Lawrence didn’t want us to disturb the trails or establish any more, and we stuck by that.”
Massey said the residents at SVWC have always been “very involved in this property and what’s here.”
“They’re involved in different kinds of ways. The initial ones built walls along the trails and started gardens for the residents,” she said. “As needs developed, some kind of program grew to take care of those needs.”
She added that SVWC residents actively volunteer in the community and have a long tradition of working with local students.
Massey said that she’s happy and blessed to have been a part of the planning of SVWC but that she’s more thrilled to see that it has maintained its sense of togetherness with the local community.
“Through the years, the reaching out and caring of other people has been the continual concept,” she said. “This was all about reaching out to other people, and that’s what it’s still about. That’s what it’s supposed to be.”
SVWC is set to break ground on May 20 on what will become 10 three- and four-story apartment buildings containing nine or 10 apartments each on a gated 21.3-acre property commonly known as Hack Woods.
“The age-restricted multifamily villa dwelling buildings include elevator access for each floor level, community rooms and covered parking for the benefit of the residents, with sufficient surface parking for guests and visitors,” according to project information submitted by Westminster-Canterbury.
While Massey said she supports the expansion, she admits that she never imagined SVWC would grow to be this big.
“Heavens no. We were only thinking about Lawrence Hall being one building here. We were just hoping to make that work,” she said with a smile. “Humans don’t like change, but we had to adapt to change. The residents, I think as a whole, realize the land is there and that it’s a good service.”
About 400 people live at SVWC, according to its website.
Massey said she can still say with certainty that the retirement community that she helped create is “in good hands.”
“I don’t fear — because I’m 99½ and the end is around the corner — for the future of this place,” she said. “There’s financial guidance, there’s oversight, there’s residents who, if the need arose, would say what’s on their heart. There’s no doubt about it, it’s in good hands. I think everybody would agree with me.”
