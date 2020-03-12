WINCHESTER — Winchester students were treated Wednesday to a visit from one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, a historic group of African American pilots who served during World War II.
Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, 100, spoke at Garland Quarles Elementary School in the morning and at the Daniel Morgan campus in the afternoon.
During his 30-year military career from 1943 to 1973, McGee spent 27 years flying combat missions in World War II and the wars in Korea and Vietnam. He’s also one of the few American pilots to fly more than 100 combat missions in three wars.
McGee told students Wednesday that he didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a pilot. In fact, it wasn’t an option because African Americans were banned from flying for the U.S. military before 1940.
In 1940, McGee was enrolled in the University of Illinois studying engineering, where he also was a member of the Reserved Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).
McGee said he decided to apply to be a pilot so he wouldn’t have to be “in the infantry with that rifle in the mud.” Then he heard about the opportunity to fly in the army, so he applied.
“I was avoiding the draft,” he said. “After my first flight, I knew I made the right decision because I was hooked. I fell in love with flying.”
His biggest message to students on Wednesday was to “perceive, prepare, perform, persevere.”
It’s important, he said, for students to have dreams and discover their talents and then prepare to make those dreams possible. He added that it’s important for students to find a job in something that they like to do.
“Always do your best,” he said.
McGee advised students to not let anyone deter them if they are told they can’t do something or don’t deserve something because of their skin color or their “happenstance at birth.”
But people are still sometimes treated poorly for the way they talk or even the way they cut their hair, McGee added.
“That’s not a good direction for our country if that continues,” he said. “We need to continue to find equal access and equal opportunity for all.”
Before he spoke with students at Daniel Morgan, McGee told The Star he was in Italy during the Cold War, so he wasn’t able to participate in the civil rights protests in the United States in the 1960s. But he would have if he had been in the country, he said.
The movement, he said, was valuable in creating more access and opportunity for all in the U.S.
It’s important to understand the heroics of those who participated in WWII and other wars, McGee told students, but it’s also important to hope that one day military power will stop being used for political purposes.
“Because there’s no end in that,” he said. “Be aware that hopefully one day there will be no more war.”
McGee recently had myriad honors bestowed on him including a promotion to the rank of brigadier general by President Donald Trump on Feb. 4, the same day he was recognized by the president at the State of the Union. Just before his honor from Trump, McGee was recognized during the pre-game ceremonies of Super Bowl LIV, where he presented the coin that officials flip during the opening of the game.
McGee was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal by former President George W. Bush in 2007. The NAACP also presented McGee with the prestigious Key of Life Award.
