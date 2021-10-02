WINCHESTER — One of two first-degree murder charges against Edward N. Bell Jr. was dropped in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday.
Bell, accused of shooting Jerry Wayne Reid on Dec. 23, 2018, is set to stand trial on Monday. The charge that was dropped was filed in 2019.
On Sept. 21, a grand jury indicted Bell on the second charge. Heather D. Hovermale, acting commonwealth’s attorney, filed the second charge to make it easier to obtain a conviction, but defense attorney Louis T. Campola said it was double jeopardy and unconstitutional to convict a defendant on two murder charges for a single killing.
“Therefore, one indictment must be dismissed,” Campola wrote in a motion to Judge Brian M. Madden filed on Thursday. “The commonwealth cannot proceed with having the defendant charged with an identical crime for one act of an alleged murder with one victim.”
In response, Hovermale wrote that the Virginia Supreme Court has ruled it’s legal because the two charges required different elements of proof.
“Specifically, one charge requires premeditation and malice; the other requires that the killing be in the commission of a burglary and/or attempted robbery,” Hovermale said. “Therefore, the commonwealth could elect to present both indictments to the jury without violating double jeopardy.”
Nonetheless, Hovermale dismissed the first charge shortly after Madden indicated he planned to rule for Campola. “You can’t convict an individual for murder two times for killing one person,” he said.
Besides first-degree murder, the charges against Bell, a 24-year-old city resident, include two counts of attempted robbery plus single counts of armed burglary, conspiracy to breaking and entering and use of a firearm in a felony. Also charged with first-degree murder are Xavian E. Bell, Bell’s 23-year-old sister who is the suspected getaway driver, and 19-year-old Rafael Sanchaez
Authorities said Bell shot Reid twice in the chest as Reid grabbed Ronald Emmanuel Johnson as Bell and Johnson fled the home after being shot at. The 28-year-old Johnson pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years.
Reid, a 40-year-old father of one and 1997 Sherando High School, was a warehouse worker at a plastics factory. Friends and relatives remembered him as free-spirited and fun-loving.
— Contact Evan Goodenow at egoodenow@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.