One step at a time

Tom Strosnider, facilities custodian at John Handley High School in Winchester, uses a power washer to clean the iconic front steps of the nearly 100-year-old school on Tuesday evening while preparing for the Class of 2022’s graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. June 7. Graduates descend the steps during the ceremony and then ascend them to receive their diplomas. For information about other local high school graduations, see Page A4.