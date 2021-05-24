WINCHESTER — Damien McPeek was sitting in a car with his girlfriend around 7:55 p.m. Friday when he saw two men who had been in the apartment where his cousin lives run out of the apartment building in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard.
Sensing something was wrong, McPeek said he ran upstairs and found 17-year-old Zevyn Dokes, his cousin, and 18-year-old Jaiden Myers in a bedroom in the apartment. Dokes had been shot in the right side near his stomach and Myers was shot in the head. McPeek said he moved Dokes to the couch and then went to help Myers.
"J just looked at me and took his last breath in front of me," McPeek, 20, said Sunday. "There was nothing I could do."
McPeek said he then helped a wounded Dokes to the parking lot as police arrived at the complex off Valley Avenue and Tevis Street. Police said shooting suspect Demetrius Dominque Brown, 18, of Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, has been charged with murder. He remained a fugitive Sunday night. Brown also has ties to the Winchester and Fairfax County areas.
McPeek said Dokes and Myers hung out with him in the apartment on Friday afternoon. The two then left to play basketball for about 90 minutes. McPeek said they'd only been home about 10 minutes when the shooting occurred. McPeek, who said he didn't hear the shots, doesn't know Brown or the other man well and that Brown had not visited the apartment often.
McPeek said he didn't know what triggered the shooting. He said Brown fled in a white Acura.
McPeek said Dokes has undergone surgery at Winchester Medical Center. Shannon Dokes, Dokes' mother, declined comment.
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper wouldn't disclose a motive, but said Brown, Dokes and Myers were acquaintances. He said detectives interviewed friends and relatives of Dokes and Myers and plan to speak with Dokes today. Piper said Brown is the only suspect at this time.
Neighbors said Dokes and his mother moved into the apartment about two years ago.
McPeek spoke highly of Dokes and Myers, both Handley High School seniors. He described Dokes as ambitious and humorous. "He can always make light of a bad situation," McPeek said.
McPeek said Myers was looking forward to getting his GED and graduating from Handley in June.
On Sunday, Handley held a gathering at the school courtyard for Myers. Grief counselors were there for students. Among those attending was senior Isaias Mena, 18. He said he hadn't seen Myers a lot lately, but they were close in eighth grade and their freshman year at Handley.
"He was always happy, always trying to laugh. A good-time person," Mena said as he exited the gathering. "I'm glad the school is doing this for him and doing this for Zevyn as well. This is a good place to come and have people here who cared about Zevyn and him."
Judith McKiernan, Winchester Public Schools' director of student services, oversaw the gathering. She said about 50 people, many of them students, attended the two-hour event. McKiernan, hired in 1990, said she couldn't recall a Handley student ever being murdered before. She said the event was designed to help people cope with the shooting. Counselors will be available at Handley throughout the week for students, staff and parents.
"Our main objective is to provide a safe place for kids to be able to express their grief and to be with friends and to have counselors available," said McKiernan, a Fourth Ward City Councilor. "It's a very tragic event for our community."
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131, anonymously using the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-TIPS.
Online fundraisers have been created on GoFundMe to assist with Myers' funeral expenses and Dokes' medical expenses.
