WINCHESTER — When she died in 1980 at the age of 74, Jackie Cochran had set more speed, distance, and altitude records as a pilot than anyone — man or woman — in the history of aviation.
She was the first woman to break the sound barrier, fly a bomber and a jet, make a blind instrument landing and take off and land on an aircraft carrier.
But despite Cochran’s many accomplishments, few people — outside of the National Aviation Hall of Fame where she was enshrined in 1971 — have heard of her.
Playwright and actress Nancy Hasty is trying to change that. Hasty has been thinking, dreaming, writing and speaking about Cochran for several years as part of a one-woman show she wrote and stars in.
Hasty is bringing her show — called “The Flight of Jackie Cochran” — to Winchester on Saturday night for a performance at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church on the corner of Washington and Piccadilly streets.
Tickets for “The Flight of Jackie Cochran” are $10 and are available at the door the night of the show or at the church office, 205 W. Piccadilly Street.
A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the church’s capital campaign to make the Children’s Education Building handicapped accessible.
“The Flight of Jackie Cochran” tells the story of Cochran’s life — and what a life it was. Not only was she a highly accomplished pilot, she was a successful businesswoman who was once named Business Woman of the Year by the Associated Press.
She also kept quite a few secrets and wasn’t afraid to embellish the truth or rewrite her personal history, if needed.
“She is just a fascinating person,” Hasty said in a recent phone interview. “She is so complex.”
About four years ago, Hasty acquired the rights to Cochran’s biography “Jacqueline Cochran, Superwoman” written by Cochran’s niece, Billie Pittman Ayers, along with co-author Beth Dees.
She then set about fashioning a play that could do justice to Cochran’s life — the death of her child, her two marriages (one to a millionaire), learning to fly in 1932 while working as a cosmetics saleswoman, starting her own cosmetics company and eventually serving as the commander of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (W.A.S.P.S.) during World War II.
“And she did everything with a second-grade education,” said Hasty, who lives in Florida with her husband.
Hasty has been working on “The Flight of Jackie Cochran” with director Scott Hudson, an associate professor and director of acting at Shenandoah University. Their creative partnership brought her to Winchester.
Cochran was born in a small town in the panhandle of Florida. She went to work in a cotton mill at the age of 6 and later worked as a beautician becoming so skilled that she moved to New York City and eventually founded her own cosmetic company. Eventually, she caught of the eye of married millionaire Floyd Odlum, who paid for her flying lessons so she could better promote her business.
“Jackie was very good at getting things out of men,” Hasty said. “She truly went from rags to riches. I don’t know of anybody who has lived to this extreme.”
Hasty debuted “The Flight of Jackie Cochran” at the Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida, and then presented it at Florida State University and Pensacola State College. She has also performed the play in Maine, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
“It has been an amazing process and I feel a big responsibility to tell her story right,” she said.
Hasty had written several plays before she discovered Jackie Cochran. Her one-woman show “Florida Girls” toured the U.S. after its off-Broadway run. She’s also taught Shakespeare, acting and writing in the prison system and directed numerous programs for at-risk youth. In Florida, she found the No Limits Theatre Company for actors with developmental disabilities.
