WINCHESTER — In April, Scott Bessette explained in an interview why he and his wife, Barbara, decided to buy the historic Philip Williams House at 25 W. Piccadilly St. that is now known as Piccadilly Place.
“We simply wanted to save the building,” he said at the time. “To take her back to the way she used to be, and at some point in the future, to leave her much better than we had received her.”
One year after completing extensive renovations and reopening the 8,000-square-foot property as a wedding and event venue, the Bessettes have put Piccadilly Place on the market with an asking price of $1,985,000.
Scott Bessette said on Monday that he and his wife bought the 184-year-old building at auction for $682,500 in September 2019 with the sole desire of saving it. The idea to use the property as an events venue didn’t come up until months later.
“My joy comes from doing that construction and bringing the building back,” Scott Bessette said. “I’m pretty happy with the building.”
He admitted, however, that running Piccadilly Place doesn’t give him the same sense of satisfaction he felt while restoring the historic property, so he and his wife decided to sell.
“We don’t intend to live here — we’ve got a nice place outside of town — so having it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us over the long term,” he said.
On Feb. 26, Piccadilly Place was the focus of the “Wraiths of Winchester” episode of the paranormal investigation show “Ghost Hunters” on the Discovery+ streaming service. While the show’s investigators concluded the house is most likely haunted by the spirits of people who died within its walls over the past two centuries, Scott Bessette said he and his wife aren’t selling because they’re afraid of ghosts.
“If it had anything to do with ghosts, we’d be out of here already,” he said with a laugh.
When the Bessettes bought the Philip Williams House in September 2019, it had been vacant for 14 months after the most recent occupant, a restaurant called Joe’s Steakhouse, went out of business. The building’s water pipes had burst, the heating and cooling unit was on the fritz and the entire property needed extensive restorations.
Renovations took place from December 2019 through March 2021, and the newly branded Piccadilly Place opened for business as soon as the work was finished. Numerous weddings and special events have been held there over the past year, and Scott Bessette said operations will continue while he and his wife look for a buyer.
Piccadilly Place, which has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, is being sold as both a property and a business. That means the buyer will have the option of continuing to use the Piccadilly Place name for weddings and special events, or launching an entirely new commercial operation if they choose.
Piccadilly Place was built in 1838 by prominent Winchester attorney Philip Williams Jr. During the Civil War, the private home also served as a temporary hospital for wounded soldiers. Confederate Col. George S. Patton Sr., grandfather of World War II Gen. George S. Patton Jr., passed away there on Sept. 25, 1864, after being wounded during the Third Battle of Winchester.
In addition to serving as a residence, hospital, restaurant and events venue, the building has also been home to a boutique and gift shop. To learn more about Piccadilly Place and its history, visit piccadillyplace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.