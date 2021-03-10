WINCHESTER — On Nov. 20, it was Makayla Johnson’s 15th birthday, but it was difficult to celebrate because her father, Bryon Johnson, 47, was in the ICU being treated for COVID-19 and bilateral pneumonia at Winchester Medical Center.
Her mother Danielle Johnson, 36, did her best to celebrate Makayla’s birthday. She got cupcakes, balloons and was able to splurge a little on presents.
“I still celebrated her special day, because I wanted to make sure that she knew that we loved her, we care for her, we appreciate her, and just making sure that she felt a part and not left out,” said Danielle, who also was caring for the couple’s newborn daughter Faith.
That same day at the hospital, Bryon, who is pastor at Grace & Mercy Ministries in Stephens City, was informed that his treatments weren’t working. His condition seemed to take a turn for the worse. He said doctors warned him that he might die. Though he could talk with loved ones by phone or video chats, he felt lonely and isolated in his hospital room. He also felt stigmatized for having COVID-19.
When a nurse suggested he lay on his stomach more in his hospital bed, he tried it and his lungs began to clear up. He was in the ICU from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23. By the time he was discharged, he had lost 40 pounds. He relied on an oxygen tank to breathe for a week after he left the hospital. He is now feeling much better.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, 708 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 375 have died from it.
COVID-19 has impacted most aspects of daily life, including how students attend school and how people work, shop, go to the doctor and gather.
The Johnsons know they are lucky, but it doesn’t lessen the physical and mental stress they’ve experienced over the past year. Like most people, the pandemic changed their lives in ways they couldn’t imagine.
“We were all personally going through something ourselves,” said Danielle, whose family responded to a newspaper social media post asking people how they have been affected by COVID-19. “We all felt isolated. We all felt alone.”
Makayla, a freshman at Millbrook High School in Frederick County, had to quarantine in her room after being exposed to COVID-19 by her father. She barely left her room, but when she did, she wore a mask. She was attending in-person classes twice a week, but she had to temporarily switch to online classes when she was exposed to COVID.
While her father was in the hospital she still had to do her schoolwork. She said it was “hard trying to balance everything out.” She knew she had to attend her online classes, but she also wanted “to make sure my parents and my sister were OK.”
She experienced anxiety.
“It felt really lonely,” Makayla said.
Before Bryon was hospitalized, Danielle faced feelings of isolation and stress during her pregnancy. Because of COVID-19 precautions, she went to most of her doctor’s appointments alone. The visits were frequent because the doctors couldn’t see the baby’s extremities.
Danielle’s doctors also suspected she might have had COVID-19 at the beginning of her pregnancy when she experienced flu-like symptoms. “Given all the symptoms that I had and what I experienced, they said more than likely I did have it, we just couldn’t tell at the time,” she said.
When Faith was born on Aug. 1, she had all her fingers and toes and no issues with the appearance of her extremities. She has some health complications now, and Danielle wonders if they could be tied to her possibly having COVID-19 when she was pregnant.
The baby arrived 40 days after Bryon’s father, William S. Lucas Jr., died at age 67. He didn’t have COVID-19, but he was impacted by it.
Lucas was a Vietnam veteran who had post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorder. He relied on his support system at the Veteran Affairs facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where he knew people with similar struggles and stories. But once the in-person meetings stopped because of COVID-19 restrictions, things went downhill for him.
“In our last conversations he express[ed] feelings of hopelessness as he really missed his buddies at the VA,” Bryon said. “Before long he relapsed on heroin and decided to go to treatment in Pennsylvania, where he stayed a couple weeks before he had to leave.”
Within a week of his release, Lucas passed away from natural causes the day before Father’s Day.
Bryon, who has dealt with mental health issues and substance use in the past, knew that in order to keep pushing through the pandemic that it was important to continue building connections and not completely isolate.
“Don’t isolate, don’t shut down, just express, cry,” he said.
The Johnsons have also relied on faith and togetherness. They play board games and video games as a family.
A year after the pandemic began, both Danielle and Bryon are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because they work in mental health and substance treatment.
Bryon believes the pandemic will have lasting impacts on people and their mental health. For those who are struggling, he and his wife recommend seeking counseling or a support system to cope.
He added that it’s important to take care of the whole person: mental, physical and spiritual.
“Really value your family,” Bryon said. “Let them know you love them, because it can go in an instant.”
(1) comment
"Bryon believes the pandemic will have lasting impacts on people and their mental health. For those who are struggling, he and his wife recommend seeking counseling or a support system to cope."
That counseling should be cost free/government paid. It is one thing to say that people should get counseling and quite another for people to actually get counseling. Covid is an opportunity to turn away from the "every man for himself" mentality.
