WINCHESTER — The Pets for Life program has been a bigger success than the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties dared to imagine.
That’s great news for local families who have struggled to pay for food and medical care for their dogs and cats, but not-so-great news for the SPCA’s coffers. More people utilizing the program has put more demand on the nonprofit’s limited financial resources.
“We’ve given out over 5,000 pounds of pet food since we started this [in April],” Pets for Life program coordinator Stacy Leach said on Wednesday. “There are definitely a lot of people in the community who need this program right now.”
SPCA officials said they don’t mind putting in the extra work to host fundraisers and solicit donations and grants to keep Pets for Life afloat. After all, Leach said, the program was created to make life better for animals just like the shelter’s own mascot, Pikachu.
Pikachu is a mixed-breed mutt with a good bit of bulldog in her genes. That explains her adorably scrunchy face and somewhat less adorable proclivity for drooling.
She loves attention, and she’s never too shy to seek out a friendly scratch from the people who visit the shelter where she spends the majority of her days.
Pikachu has become such a social butterfly that it’s hard to believe she’s totally blind.
When she was found in the spring of 2019, she was approximately 6 weeks old. One of her eyes had already ruptured and the other was blind and infected.
“She was in pretty rough shape at the time,” said shelter manager Marie Anderson, who suspects Pikachu was abandoned by her owners because they couldn’t afford the medical treatment needed to save her sight.
The SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane arranged for emergency veterinary care, which sadly involved the removal of Pikachu’s infected eye before it could evolve into a life-threatening condition. Anderson agreed to foster the puppy in her Frederick County home until she was healthy enough to be adopted.
“I had a litter of six kittens at the time that I was fostering, and I really wasn’t too keen on fostering a puppy at the same time,” Anderson said.
Just two weeks later, though, Anderson realized she could never part with Pikachu, so she went from being a foster parent to the full-time mom of a special-needs dog.
Anderson’s patience and compassion were great enough to teach Pikachu to go outside to use the bathroom, sit, shake hands and respond to a host of other verbal and tactile commands.
“I’ve gotten so used to it that now, when I’m working with a dog that can see, I’ll forget to make hand motions,” Anderson said with a laugh.
Anderson brings Pikachu with her to work, so the SPCA made Pikachu its mascot and provided her with a home away from home.
“I grab my keys and her leash in the morning, and she starts spinning in circles and getting excited because she knows where she’s going and she’s looking forward to it,” Anderson said.
It’s impressive to watch Pikachu make her way around the shelter. Since she can’t see, she uses sound and scent to determine her surroundings, so it’s not unusual to see her walk in circles and tilt her head back and forth as if she’s using sonar.
“She’s the happiest dog,” Leach said. “You would never imagine that she had been through so much.”
Pikachu was lucky to find Anderson and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties. Had she not, she may never have found a good home and loving friends.
Today, area residents who have fallen on hard times don’t have to choose between paying bills and caring for their pets. They can contact the SPCA and apply for food and medical assistance from its Pets for Life program.
Unfortunately, Leach said the wildly popular program is in danger of running out of resources. Most of the money from grants and donations is gone, and on Wednesday, the shelter’s pantry was running dangerously low on dry dog and cat food that could be given to pet owners in need.
“With COVID still going on, there’s going to be even more people who need assistance,” Leach said. “The more funding we have, the more pets like Pikachu we can help.”
To learn more about the local SPCA and its Pets for Life program, visit winchesterspca.org. Or call 540-662-8616.
(1) comment
God bless you Ms. Anderson. You are a true angel and Pikachu is adorable.
